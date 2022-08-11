George Conway asks followers for Trump 2024 campaign slogans and they show no mercy

Kellyanne Conway‘s much better half George Conway has dialed up his Trump trolling to eleven since the FBI conducted a raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday as part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of presidential records, including classified documents.
Here are just a few of his Tweets this week:
A belated Happy Mar-a-Lago Search and Seizure Day to all who celebrate!
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 9, 2022
Please retweet if your home or office wasn't searched today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge upon a showing of probable cause.
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 8, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Video taken this morning of federal agents arriving at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/A6O78QTVyP pic.twitter.com/paime6b75k
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 9, 2022
Now the attorney has enlisted his followers for help coming up with potential slogans for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, and Twitter did not disappoint.
Conway started things off with his own idea — “Take the Fifth 440 Times and Fight” — referencing the number of times Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination during a civil lawsuit deposition on Wednesday in New York.
Trying to think of a new, catchy slogan for Trump 2024. How about:
Take the Fifth 440 Times and Fight?
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2022
While it’s not a slogan per se, George Takei responded:
45 pled 440
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 11, 2022
More comments quickly rolled in, like this play on former President Ronald Regan’s 1984 slogan, “It’s morning in America again.”
“It’s Suborning Again in America”
— David Nelson (@dtnelson) August 11, 2022
Here are some of the other suggestions:
The Fifth! 250 % better than the 2nd!
— herrschende Meinung 🌻 (@katzenkonig666) August 11, 2022
Make No Comment No Comment Again
— Simon O’Gorman (@Sighmo2) August 11, 2022
— Matt (@bookclepto) August 11, 2022
Return to Abnormalcy https://t.co/VwITyc3wxQ
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) August 11, 2022
#Trump24Slogans
A torn up document in every pot.
— Greg Joslyn (@GregJoslyn) August 11, 2022
“Promises made, classified documents kept” #Trump24slogans
— ThatsWhatOshieSaid (@KarlAlznerBeard) August 11, 2022
Destination…Rock Bottom.
— Mycathas1flea (@44carpinbyla) August 11, 2022
Make America {redacted} Again!
— Bill (@eaglescouch) August 11, 2022
dgsea06
So, Dotard takes hypocrisy 400 times. Who’da guessed?
Mack
Trump’ s words: “You see the mob takes the Fifth,” he said. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” That says it all.
Terrycloth
Usually you can’t shut Trump up..even if it’s the same catch phrases.witch hunt , losers. Fake news. Etc..this time he knows if he talks he’s in deep doo doo…the walls are closing in..
scotty
Trump/Stillson 2024
mailliw110
Should we know who these people are?