George Santos blasts law breakers in Brazil … and Twitter has thoughts

Supporters of Brazil’s defeated President Jair Bolsonaro yesterday stormed the country’s congress, the presidential palace and the supreme court. They claim the election was rigged.

Security forces managed to retake all three buildings in Brasilia around three hours after the protests began. The whole affair was eerily reminiscent of the January 6th insurrection in Washington DC following President Trump’s defeat.

Leading figures in Brazil and elsewhere have condemned the violent protests. US President Joe Biden condemned the “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil”.

Newly-elected GOP Rep. George Santos thought it wise to add his voice to the chorus of criticism.

In his continuing efforts to act like he’s a regular lawmaker, Santos – who was born to Brazilian parents – spoke out against the rioting.

“The violence in Brazil is not the way to achieve anything, I vehemently condemn the acts of violence and vandalism displayed in Brasilia today,” he tweeted.

Wanted in Brazil

Santos has admitted he lied when running for office. He made up chunks of his résumé concerning his education, career and property ownership. Claims his grandparents fled the holocaust and the extent of his “Jew-ish” ancestry have also been questioned.

What’s not disputed is that prosecutors in Brazil investigated Santos following the theft of a checkbook in 2008. The checkbook was used to purchase $700 of items in a clothing store.

Santos faced charges of embezzlement in a Brazilian court in 2011. However, in 2013, the case was archived after court summons went unanswered. Authorities were unable to locate Santos. They recently indicated, after Santos hit the headlines in New York, they may want to question him again.

Unsurprisingly, Santos’ latest tweet prompted a huge reaction. Some suggested he go to Brazil himself.

You should go to Brazil and immediately go to the police to talk about it. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 8, 2023

You should go there and face those forgery charges. — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) January 8, 2023

George Santos once bragged about writing “a nice check” to fund January 6 insurrectionists—probably another lie—and he now wants us to believe he condemns violent protestors attempting to overturn an election they lost. https://t.co/eF3QDGylw1 — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) January 8, 2023

In a serious world I would be interested in a Brazilian immigrant Congressman’s views on what’s happening in #brazil. In this world, though, I just want to know what kind of shoes you stole. And then I want you to resign. Because you’re a fraud. — Jeff Giesea (@jeffgiesea) January 8, 2023

trying to get on brazils good side now that they reopened an investigation against you? lol — pudding person (@JUNlPER) January 8, 2023

Is it weird to know that every word of every tweet of yours will need to be fact-checked for the rest of your life? — Donnie Keshawarz (@donniekeshawarz) January 9, 2023

If you kept your job as the Chief of Police there you could have stopped it. — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) January 9, 2023

Have you considered flying there on your magic carpet and fighting the violence with your best friend the Easter Bunny? You know, like you did in ‘Nam? — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) January 9, 2023

Trying to turn the page

Last week, GOP Representatives struggled repeatedly to elect a speaker. After Kevin McCarthy was finally elected on Friday, Santos and other new lawmakers were sworn in.

Although he faces federal and local investigations into his dishonesty, Santos issued a statement Saturday morning indicating he has no plans to step aside.

“I am committed to serving the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District and finding solutions to solve tough problems,” the scandal-hit, gay Rep. said.

“The work begins today, and I am determined to work with both Republicans and Democrats and support sound policy that will provide funding for local law enforcement, and reducing inflation.

“Now is the time to put political differences aside, stop the finger pointing, and start delivering results.

“The work of Congress is not about my personal life,” Santos said. “This is about delivering results for my constituents, finding bipartisan solutions, and reversing abysmal policies that have caused some of the worst inflation and crime in our nation’s history.”

