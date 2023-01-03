George Santos: Brazil wants to reopen case over stolen checkbook

Authorities in Brazil say they want to reopen a fraud investigation into George Santos. The newly-elected GOP Rep. is due to take office today.

Prosecutors in the country investigated him following the theft of a checkbook in 2008. The checkbook was used to purchase $700 of items in a clothing store.

Santos faced charges of embezzlement in a Brazilian court in 2011. However, in 2013, the case was archived after court summons went unanswered. Authorities were unable to locate Santos.

Now, thanks to a New York Times investigation, they know Santos’ location and want to look again at the case.

According to a new story in the NY Times yesterday, prosecutors are seeking a “formal response” from Santos about the stolen checkbook.

Nathaly Ducoulombier, a spokeswoman for the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office, told the Times that authorities will make a formal request to the Justice Department to notify Santos of the charges.

Scandals have rocked the out, gay lawmaker since the NY Times ran its first expose on his fictional résumé just before Christmas.

Santos admits he embellished his résumé, making up stories about his education, career and property ownership. Many unanswered questions remain, particularly over what appears to be his sudden increase in wealth over the last 3-4 years.

A former boyfriend comes forward

Santos married a woman in 2012. They divorced in 2019. Santos has previously said he came out a decade ago and is now married to a man.

Yesterday, the NY Times ran an interview with a man who claimed to be a former boyfriend of Santos.

Pedro Vilarva says he met the future politician in 2014, when he was 18 and Santos was 26.

Vilarva says they dated for a few months before Santos suggested they move in together.

Vilarva says he was delighted, as Santos seemed “sweet.” However, Vilarva soon discovered that he was often having to foot their bills.

“He used to say he would get money from Citigroup, he was an investor,” Mr. Vilarva recalled. “One day it’s one thing, one day it’s another thing. He never ever actually went to work,” he said.

In early 2015, Vilarva says Santos surprised him with tickets to Hawaii. The tickets turned out not to exist. Vilarva also says his cell phone disappeared. He suspects Santos pawned it.

This led Vilarva to put Santos’ name into a search engine. That’s when he discovered Brazilian authorities wanted to speak to his boyfriend.

“I woke up in the morning, and I packed my stuff all in trash bags, and I called my father and I left,” Vilarva said.

Today, Vilarva chalks the experience down to being young and gullible. He expressed concern about Santos becoming a lawmaker in Congress.

George Santos did not respond to any of the new allegations in the latest NY Times article.

Santos is due to take office today. A photo on Twitter shows his nameplate already in place outside his office in DC. The silence from many senior figures about Santos’ lies has been deafening.