George Santos confirms that was him in drag: “I was young and had fun at a festival”

Republican Rep. George Santos appears to have changed his story again. He now confirms he did dress in drag in Brazil when younger… but just don’t call him a “drag queen”!
Last week, photos and video emerged of Santos, 34, dressed in drag in 2005 and 2008. The earlier pics showed Santos at the first Pride parade in Niteroi. The second collection allegedly shows him three years later at a drag pageant at Brazil’s Icaraí Beach.
NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. pic.twitter.com/1MeeDR1O2O
— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 18, 2023
A Brazilian drag queen called Eula Rochard said she remembered Santos from time the future lawmaker spent in Brazil. Rochard said Santos, who used the drag name ‘Kitara Ravache’ expressed a desire to become the number one drag queen in Rio.
Santos blasted the media for running the story, saying he’d never “performed” as a drag queen. He said such claims were “categorically false.”
On Saturday, Santos flew back to New York City from DC. Reporters pressed him again as he walked through the airport.
“Look guys, I wish you guys well I’m going to go in an elevator and I’m going to go to my car and I’m going to go home,” Santos said, attempting to get away from them.
“Were you ever a drag queen in Brazil?” one reporter asked him.
“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil,” he said shrugging off the question. “I was young, and I had fun at a festival.”
Watch below.
george santos: “i was not a drag queen. i was young and had fun at a festival” pic.twitter.com/D4V12NIsOz
— matt (@mattxiv) January 22, 2023
“Anthony Devolder” on Wikipedia
Santos’ latest comments come after it emerged he may have himself boasted of his drag past on Wikipedia a few years ago.
Politico tracked down a Wikipedia user named “Anthony Devolder”. That’s the name Santos used before switching full-time to his current one in 2019.
The bio for “Anthony Devolder” was last edited on April 29, 2011.
The bio, littered with spelling errors, says, “Born into a Brazilian family with a European background on July 22nd 1988, Anthony Devolder first startted his ‘stage’ life at age 17 as an gay night club DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS.”
It continued, “After meeting hollwood producer Ling Kiu known for producing INDEPENDENTS DAY BY STEVE SPILBERG) an older Anthony then took his step into the beginning of his carrer in witch he started in a few tv shows and DISNEY channel shows such as “the suite life of Zack and Cody” and the hit Hannah Montana.”
It went on to claim he appeared in the 2009 movie The Invasion, alongside Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone. Neither Thurman nor Silverstone were in the film. There was a 2007 movie of that name with Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.
Wikipedia users write their own bios, which moderators can check when reviewing edits.
Santos is the first out, gay GOP congressman elected into office. He has faced waves of scandal ever since it emerged he falsified large chunks of his résumé. This included his educational background and job history. Many have asked questions about his finances and how he managed to loan $700,000 of his own money to his campaign, despite admitting he had unpaid debts.
Both Democratic and fellow Republican lawmakers have called on him to resign. He is facing investigation by both federal agencies and local prosecutors in New York City.
12 Comments
Mister P
That queen has some serious problems. She should resign from the House and seek help.
abfab
This one is in drag every g-damn day of his annoying existence.
GlobeTrotter
This one has some serious mental issues. If you know you’ve had a “colorful” past and that you’re wanted by the Brazilian police for fraud, then by all means DO NOT RUN FOR CONGRESS!
It’s really that simple…
abfab
Or president…..
IvanPH
He was not a drag queen. He was just embellishing his looks.
ScottOnEarth
This guy is frightening and a true sociopath. NOTHING about him is genuine or true. He most likely has some serious skeletons in his closet, considering he seems to have no sense of right or wrong and is only interested in his own personal advancement, no matter what his name might be at any given time.
RIGay
I am wondering it if is not something to do with his generation? There was a young mayor of Fall River MA, Jasiel Correia. Aside from being adorable to look at, he had no sense of ethics, or right from wrong. He was finally indited on assorted crimes involving his personal business dealings and racketeering off people applying for licenses to operate marijuana shops in the city. But he had no concept that any of that was wrong. None. Oblivious. Same age (now) as Santos. Correia is currently serving time for his crimes. Once can only hope for the same for Santos.
RIGay
I feel like I am listening to the “Star Trek: Original Series” episode of “I, Mudd”.
George Santos is a liar.
George Santos “That is not a lie, that is me in drag”
…but George Santos is a liar.
George Santos “That is not a lie, that is me in drag”.
At what point do our collective brains short circuit and shut down?
mastik8
Having said that Santos does agree with the TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance in asking Spotify and Apple Music to remove Aretha Franklin’s A Natural Woman, as transphobic. So there’s that.
bachy
WTF? That’s easily the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard.
bachy
He’s a sociopath who is getting exactly what he wants: a shittonne of attention. Santos is now headline news every day. Unless one of his detractors finds a way to do something about it and bring him to some kind of justice, the population is just playing into his hands – by turning him into the latest, controversial social media celebrity.
GlobeTrotter
Trust me, it’s just a matter of time before he ends up behind bars. Because he thrust himself in the limelight, several jurisdictions have now started investigations into his past criminal activities, and they now know exactly where to send the police to arrest him – right on the floor of the US House of Representatives. The ironic thing is that no one would have been the wiser if he’d just kept his head down and lived a quiet life.