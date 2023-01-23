George Santos confirms that was him in drag: “I was young and had fun at a festival”

Republican Rep. George Santos appears to have changed his story again. He now confirms he did dress in drag in Brazil when younger… but just don’t call him a “drag queen”!

Last week, photos and video emerged of Santos, 34, dressed in drag in 2005 and 2008. The earlier pics showed Santos at the first Pride parade in Niteroi. The second collection allegedly shows him three years later at a drag pageant at Brazil’s Icaraí Beach.

A Brazilian drag queen called Eula Rochard said she remembered Santos from time the future lawmaker spent in Brazil. Rochard said Santos, who used the drag name 'Kitara Ravache' expressed a desire to become the number one drag queen in Rio.



A Brazilian drag queen called Eula Rochard said she remembered Santos from time the future lawmaker spent in Brazil. Rochard said Santos, who used the drag name ‘Kitara Ravache’ expressed a desire to become the number one drag queen in Rio.

Santos blasted the media for running the story, saying he’d never “performed” as a drag queen. He said such claims were “categorically false.”

On Saturday, Santos flew back to New York City from DC. Reporters pressed him again as he walked through the airport.

“Look guys, I wish you guys well I’m going to go in an elevator and I’m going to go to my car and I’m going to go home,” Santos said, attempting to get away from them.

“Were you ever a drag queen in Brazil?” one reporter asked him.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil,” he said shrugging off the question. “I was young, and I had fun at a festival.”

Watch below.

george santos: "i was not a drag queen. i was young and had fun at a festival"

“Anthony Devolder” on Wikipedia

Santos’ latest comments come after it emerged he may have himself boasted of his drag past on Wikipedia a few years ago.

Politico tracked down a Wikipedia user named “Anthony Devolder”. That’s the name Santos used before switching full-time to his current one in 2019.

The bio for “Anthony Devolder” was last edited on April 29, 2011.

The bio, littered with spelling errors, says, “Born into a Brazilian family with a European background on July 22nd 1988, Anthony Devolder first startted his ‘stage’ life at age 17 as an gay night club DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS.”

It continued, “After meeting hollwood producer Ling Kiu known for producing INDEPENDENTS DAY BY STEVE SPILBERG) an older Anthony then took his step into the beginning of his carrer in witch he started in a few tv shows and DISNEY channel shows such as “the suite life of Zack and Cody” and the hit Hannah Montana.”

It went on to claim he appeared in the 2009 movie The Invasion, alongside Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone. Neither Thurman nor Silverstone were in the film. There was a 2007 movie of that name with Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Wikipedia users write their own bios, which moderators can check when reviewing edits.

Santos is the first out, gay GOP congressman elected into office. He has faced waves of scandal ever since it emerged he falsified large chunks of his résumé. This included his educational background and job history. Many have asked questions about his finances and how he managed to loan $700,000 of his own money to his campaign, despite admitting he had unpaid debts.

Both Democratic and fellow Republican lawmakers have called on him to resign. He is facing investigation by both federal agencies and local prosecutors in New York City.