George Santos: “I have done nothing unethical”

Although admitting to “embellishing” his résumé, new GOP Rep. George Santos still seems to think he can downplay the scandal around him.
Yesterday, two Democratic Reps. hand-delivered an ethics complaint to Santos’ office. Asked about the complaint by The Hill’s Mychael Schnell, Santos said, “They’re free to do whatever they want to do.”
Asked if he’s concerned, the gay congressman replied: “I’m not, I have done nothing unethical.”
Santos admits lying about his work history, education and owning properties. He admits exaggerating claims about being Jewish (he said he’s instead more “Jew-ish”). Authorities in Brazil say they will likely want to speak to him about the unsettled matter of a stolen checkbook from 2008.
The ethics complaint was filed by House Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman. Like Santos, they represent New York districts. Both are disgusted that Santos’ lies have not resulted in greater reprimand or punishment.
They personally delivered the six-page complaint to Santos’ office. Goldman knocked, entered and left the complaint inside. Watch below.
Ethics complaint
The complaint was filed with the House Ethics Committee. Torres and Goldman urge it to investigate Santos about breaking the Ethics in Government Act.
“In order to safeguard the integrity of federal ethics laws and the House of Representatives itself, we respectfully request that you immediately undertake a full investigation into this matter of George Santos’s failure to timely and accurately file financial disclosure reports and promptly take all other necessary steps to seek appropriate penalties and corrective action,” the complaint reads.
Rep. Dan Goldman tweeted, “George Santos, by his own admission, is an outright fraud. The House has an obligation to police itself and maintain the integrity of the institution. Today’s Ethics Committee complaint that I filed along with @RepRitchie is the first step to holding George Santos accountable.”
Lies, lies and more lies
Besides the lies he told about his background, questions are now focussing on Santos’ finances. In particular, how he came to loan $700,000 of his supposedly own money to his campaign funds.
There are also claims that one of his staffers pretended to be someone from Kevin McCarthy’s office, who then called rich donors and urged them to donate to Santos’ campaign to help him win office.
Santos is already facing federal and local investigations. It seems unlikely he will get any committee assignments in Congress while investigations take place.
21 Comments
Ronbo
Makes one wonder if he understands the word, “ethical”. A new election was ruled out because his district ‘doesn’t have the money for another election’; someone post a “go fund me” account so that an honest election can go forward.
Aside from this jackass… We’ve had corrupt elections for quite a while now. Isn’t it time that we use the ACTUAL VOTE COUNT to determine the winner? Al Gore, Hillary won the popular vote by millions and millions of votes. In fact, 5 presidents were ‘elected’ by the Electoral College – not the popular vote AND not one of the chosen winners was a Democrat!
Suspicious results. Yet, even when in power the Democratic politicians don’t take action… which is even more suspicious. Money is a corrupting influence; someone please follow the trail.
Stefano
Unfortunately there is no perfect electoral system. And is the Democratic Party really better than the Republican Party? I doubt it.
abfab
Steffi, who said anything about perfect? Hang it up.
Stefano
@abfab : I know, but there will always be people who are not satisfied, regardless of the results. And then how is Joe Biden? The one who called his predecessor’s (DT) handling of classified documents irresponsible and that the Justice Department is investigating on this issue? It appears that Joe Biden, himself, held a dozen of these documents in an office he occupied between 2017 and 2020. Ironic, isn’t it?
still_onthemark
@Stefano: And Biden immediately gave the documents back to the Archives. Not at all like Trump stalling and lying for six months, then declaring he had declassified them via magic powers, then declaring they were unimportant, now endlessly whining about how unfair it all is, etc. etc. etc.
abfab
@Stef Your brain sounds all scrambled up. Voter satisfaction isn’t the point here. The Electoral College is. And please, stop with the ironic. Please.
LumpyPillows
If you want to defend Santos, you have to be prepared for ridicule – Santos is a ridiculous liar. I would not suggest trying to defend him in any way without looking like a fool .
As far as the documents – you really are being disingenuous to play dumb about how these are two very different events. Typical to try an use honest mistakes to cover up or change the topic from real, egregious crimes.
Cam
@Ronbo
Adorable, as usual, the same old right wing troll account with multiple names comes onto a post about a lying criminal Republican and tries to change the topic to attacking Demorats.
As always, your trolling is sad and weak.
Oh, and your new screename @Stefano is as subtle as all of your other ones. LOL
rover4x
he is one of those shameless liar and kind of disgusting queen. FAKE
bachy
A malignancy in the halls of American power.
RIGay
When you size him up with the rest of the party and the current masthead, of course he ethical! The MOST ethical (in his mind)! He’s a Republican! Republicans LIVE on ETHICS!
E – Ego
T – Talk loudly and fast regardless of facts
H – Hold everyone else accountable for your crimes
I – Incite violence when you realize you are losing or lost
C – Create chaos where none existed before
S – Save your own a$$ above all else
Republican ethics.
abfab
He’ll fit right in at foxnews-the dumping ground for these people.
Kangol2
@RIGay, your comment is +1000!
Fahd
Santos, or whatever his name is, is clearly a pathological liar…it’s a psychological condition that defies treatment.
He needs to be removed from the House as quickly as possible. If the Republican leadership wanted to be rid of him, they would “uncover” the proper leverage to get him to resign which would be most efficient. Let’s see what happens.
Kangol2
Every day it seems there’s some new revelation involving George? Devolder? Santos? Today Yahoo! the broke the story that he’s being investigated for potentially having received “certainly [an] illegal donation from an Italian national and confessed smuggler of undocumented immigrants.” This Italian donor was expelled from the US for violating US laws, then subsequently was caught trying to smuggle Chinese nationals into Florida.
I was like, what? How does a criminal from Italy even identify an obscure RepubliQanon candidate from the North Shore of Long Island/eastern Queens to funnel money to? It turns out the Italian migrant-smuggler is a relative of one of Santos’s closest backers in the US. This is clearly illegal under US law. How many US laws, let alone foreign countries’ laws, does Santos intend to break before he’s rousted out of his comfy perch as a US Congressperson?
bachy
NYT Breaking News: George Santos Faces Calls to Resign From Long Island G.O.P. Leaders
The rejection by Republican leaders in Nassau County is the sharpest denunciation from Mr. Santos’s party, whose leaders in Washington have mostly stayed mum.
abfab
Also breaking! Now she’s Bi-ish!
LumpyPillows
Nothing short of being forced out will get this liar to go. Sad, but that’s my take. She got what she wanted and will ignore every call to quit. Only being forced out will rid us of this con man.
abfab
She should have just stopped with ”I have done nothing”.
mastik8
Life is obviously easier without a conscience.
Cam
Republicans = Liars and Criminals