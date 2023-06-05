George Santos marks Pride Month by trashing the rainbow flag

Rep. George Santos (Photo: US Gov.)

George Santos has acknowledged Pride Month by slamming the rainbow flag and saying the only flag that represents him is the Stars and Stripes. He went further, dismissing the rainbow flag as a product of the ‘Gay Inc. Mafia”.

Santos, 34, was responding to a tweet wishing everyone “except” Santos a Happy Pride Month. Santos accused the tweet’s author of virtue signaling.

My pride is in my country & Flag, not some false flag created by the Gay inc Mafia!



Go virtue signal to someone who cares bubba.

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/og4thYEsoZ — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) June 4, 2023

Santos made history in the midterms last November. He became the first out-gay Republican elected to the US House. However, he has shown little passion for advancing or promoting LGBTQ+ causes.

This is not the first time he has distanced himself from the rainbow flag. In April, he posted a tweet blasting the “rainbow mafia”.

I will always stand up to the Radical rainbow mafia!



I believe in the freedom to live and let live but will never bow to the indoctrination of the Rainbow Mafia.



My flag is the AMERICAN FLAG. ?? — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 26, 2023

Despite his history-making win last November, Santos quickly became better known for other reasons. At the start of the year, the multiple lies he spun on his résumé came to light. Questions were also asked about how he financed his campaign.

He is now facing multiple investigations. Last month, he was indicted on 13 charges. These include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due to appear in court again on June 30.

The late artist Gilbert Baker came up with the Pride Flag in the late 1970s. He died aged 65 in 2017. He was a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and a friend of Harvey Milk’s. Baker created his original rainbow flag following a request from Milk in 1977 to come up with a symbol for the growing strength of the LGBTQ community. Other designs have sprung up in the years since.

President Biden marks Pride Month

Santos’s reaction to Pride Month stands in stark contrast to President Joe Biden. The White House last week issued a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month.

President Biden’s Twitter account marks Pride Month (Screenshot)

President Biden has changed the header image on his Twitter to include the rainbow flag. Yesterday, he posted again about Pride Month, stating, “LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/kOkxSKvfUh — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2023

Happy Pride, America.



This month, in the face of cruel attacks on LGBTQI+ rights across the country, we celebrate the LGBTQI+ Americans who are fiercely and unapologetically fighting for freedom and equality – and reaffirm that their rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/JLeEdl0eYB — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2023

On Twitter, Santos doubled down on his stance. Responding to someone who told him the far-right would never accept him and to come back to his community, Santos said, “I rather swim with sharks than be part of a cult that prays on kids!”

He then said “The LGBTQ+ movement is a frase (sic) and dangerous.” Did he mean to type “fraud”? Or “Phase”? You’re guess is as good as ours on this one.

I rather swim with sharks than be part of a cult that prays on kids! The LGBTQ+ movement is a frase and dangerous. I’m gladly divorced form it. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) June 4, 2023

To another asking him to clarify if he’s gay, Santos said, “Gay, not blind or dumb.”