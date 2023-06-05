George Santos marks Pride Month by trashing the rainbow flag

George Santos has acknowledged Pride Month by slamming the rainbow flag and saying the only flag that represents him is the Stars and Stripes. He went further, dismissing the rainbow flag as a product of the ‘Gay Inc. Mafia”.
Santos, 34, was responding to a tweet wishing everyone “except” Santos a Happy Pride Month. Santos accused the tweet’s author of virtue signaling.
Santos made history in the midterms last November. He became the first out-gay Republican elected to the US House. However, he has shown little passion for advancing or promoting LGBTQ+ causes.
This is not the first time he has distanced himself from the rainbow flag. In April, he posted a tweet blasting the “rainbow mafia”.
Despite his history-making win last November, Santos quickly became better known for other reasons. At the start of the year, the multiple lies he spun on his résumé came to light. Questions were also asked about how he financed his campaign.
He is now facing multiple investigations. Last month, he was indicted on 13 charges. These include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due to appear in court again on June 30.
The late artist Gilbert Baker came up with the Pride Flag in the late 1970s. He died aged 65 in 2017. He was a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and a friend of Harvey Milk’s. Baker created his original rainbow flag following a request from Milk in 1977 to come up with a symbol for the growing strength of the LGBTQ community. Other designs have sprung up in the years since.
President Biden marks Pride Month
Santos’s reaction to Pride Month stands in stark contrast to President Joe Biden. The White House last week issued a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month.
President Biden has changed the header image on his Twitter to include the rainbow flag. Yesterday, he posted again about Pride Month, stating, “LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”
On Twitter, Santos doubled down on his stance. Responding to someone who told him the far-right would never accept him and to come back to his community, Santos said, “I rather swim with sharks than be part of a cult that prays on kids!”
He then said “The LGBTQ+ movement is a frase (sic) and dangerous.” Did he mean to type “fraud”? Or “Phase”? You’re guess is as good as ours on this one.
To another asking him to clarify if he’s gay, Santos said, “Gay, not blind or dumb.”
jax florida
The movement for gay rights is what allowed him to be a drag performer without getting beaten to a pulp. He should be more respectful and more thankful. Respectfulness and gratitude are clearly above his potential.
RIGay
I pay no mind to Santos.
What I am aware of is that MaCarthy’s 4-seatr majority in the House is now a 2 sear majority, and when they perp-walk this bag of excrement out of the chambers, that is is a 1 seat majority.
Tick-tock. Tick-tock.
Mister P
The gay mafia doesn’t exist.
It is a good idea though. We could better protect ourselves from a lot of the harm thrown at us.
abfab
Someone get this shithead a one way ticket to Palermo NOW! (this is too funny…there’s more to the story in The Star Observer)
The Italian Mafia has reportedly opened its doors to gay men for the first time, as long as they don’t “parade” it in public.
The ‘Ndrangheta is the wealthiest crime family in Southern Italy. The Mafia-type organisation, based out of Italy’s Calabria (the toe of Italy’s “boot”), is reportedly now open to allowing gays their ranks.
The ‘Ndrangheta family is allegedly responsible for tens of billions in the European cocaine trade.
Last week the 61-year-old anti-mafia investigator and famous Italian public prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri told the London Times that openly gay men can run with the Mafia. Though the mob still keeps a proverbial ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy.
“The mafia have evolved along with society,” he said.
Now, Gratteri claims that he has reportedly read “passionate” love letters between a crime boss and a young lieutenant, eavesdropped on foot soldiers admitting their love of drag bars, and learned about the son of a mob chief who works as a drag performer named ‘Lady Godiva’.
Man About Town
The gay mafia: VERY organized crime!
maddog
The “gay mafia” reminds me of the “Gay Agenda”, which someone made into a great T-shirt that started with Gay Brunch on Sunday and passed right through Taco Tuesday.
However, the real thing to do with Santos is to send him back to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
My Brazilian husband tells me that there are lots of people in Rio claiming that Santos defrauded them. I have a feeling that he would receive a warm welcome in Rio, and that would not be due to the temperature.
Chrisk
Not really concerned what this shithead has to say about anything. It’s not like he’s ever going to serve another term or be anything other then an embarrassment.
abfab
Are we sure he’s even a he?
dwick
are we sure he’s even human?
Matthewnow
What an embarrassment. I hope his first attempt to ever read a book gives him a paper cut that decapitates him.
abfab
LOL
dwick
Can he be any creepier?
GayEGO
Yuk, George Santos is a creep. We Gays are a great people and the Pride Flag is a great flag for the Gays!
dbmcvey
If this person shows up in a gay bar I hope he is immediately drenched in vodka and soda.
abfab
And a tall, spicy Bloody Mary followed by thick, creamy Pina Coladas.
TimidTim
I swear the glasses he always wears, it doesn’t look like they even have lenses in them, like he’s a walking Mr. Potato Head.
abfab
They don’t have lenses. I wonder if she checks in here and adds comments or is she just lurking to see how much she’s loved.
hsmingle
Why is this absolute cretin given a stage, coverage, or a voice regarding anything? He has no command of the English language, no ability to select the proper words, or spell correctly. He gives idiots a bad name.
mildredspierce
Sour grapes, Georgie! Must be absolutely exhausting being around you. Your self- loathing cannot be hidden behind Botox and Juvederm. Profoundly sad.