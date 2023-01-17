George Santos’ MLK Day message prompts widespread scorn

Scandal-hit fantasist George Santos decided MLK Day was the perfect opportunity to remind people that he’s a humble public servant, inspired by those who went before him. Unfortunately for Santos, no one was falling for it.

The GOP Rep. tweeted a quote from Martin Luther King Jr: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

Santos added his own caption, saying, “Today we remember the immeasurable contributions, life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”

His tweet was quickly ‘ratioed’, which means many more people commented rather than liked it.

The response from newly-elected Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia was short and simple: “Please stop and just resign.”

Many others wondered if Santos would lay some claim to his history in the civil rights movement.

We also remember your grandfather, who was Dr. King’s first cousin, for his efforts in organizing the Selma to Montgomery marches. — (@ChidiNwatu) January 16, 2023

What was MLK like to intern for? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) January 17, 2023

I’m sure this day must carry special meaning for you because he was your Godfather and karate sensei. — Mike Polk Jr. (@mikepolkjr) January 16, 2023

Proud of you George. When you marched side by side with the great Dr.King, I knew right then and there you were a man of integrity and honor. — Alyx Ander (@iamalyxander) January 16, 2023

Others turned to other quotes from Martin Luther King.

“May I stress the need for courageous, intelligent, and dedicated leadership…. Leaders of sound integrity. Leaders not in love with publicity, but in love with justice…. Leaders who will not lie.” – Martin Luther King Jr. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) January 16, 2023

And many others suggested that Santos sit this one out.

Shut the fuck up — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) January 16, 2023

The furor around Santos, who admitted lying on his résumé, shows no signs of going away.

Over the last few days, more video and audio clips have emerged of Santos on the campaign trail. Here’s one, in which he brags about being a top volleyball player for Baruch College in New York. He says he subsequently had two knee replacements because of the toll volleyball took on his legs.

In 2020, George Santos claimed that he went to Baruch College “on a volleyball scholarship” and was on “the #1 volleyball team” that “slayed” Harvard and Yale. Santos: “I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HHS playing volleyball.” pic.twitter.com/G6CXk3GIId — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) January 14, 2023

Santos admitted earlier this month he never attended Baruch college.

Republicans attack George Santos over lies

Several New York Republicans have pledged not to work with Santos’ office. They want him to resign.

On Sunday, fellow NY Republican Rep. Nick LaLota called on the Department of Justice to freeze Santos’ campaign assets to investigate his finances.

“To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen by the United States Department of Justice or Federal Election Commission,” said LaLota in a statement, which he posted on Twitter on Sunday. “If those federal agencies need more authority to do so, I’ll take the lead.”