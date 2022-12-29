all at sea

George Santos posts photo touring a naval college… and the replies are brutal

By · 23 comments
George Santos
George Santos (Photo: YouTube)

Congressman-elect George Santos may wish to stay off Twitter today. Or any day, for that matter.

Yesterday he posted a photo of himself undertaking a tour of the historic Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

“It was an honor to tour the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point today. In Congress, I look forward to working alongside them to fully utilize this amazing resource we have in our own backyard in #NY03.”

The out, gay Republican appears to be attempting to brazen out the controversy swirling around him.

Elected in the midterms to represent New York City’s third district, he admitted on Monday making up a heap of information about his career, education and property ownership.

That’s even before the spurious claims about being Jewish (he now says he’s merely “Jew-ish”) and losing four employees in the Pulse massacre.

Santos’ tweet, and his attempts to act like everything is ‘business as usual’, prompted a swift and brutal response.

Fellow gay, New York Rep. Ritchie Torres (D) also maintained his criticism of Santos.

George Takei also had thoughts.

Santos faces federal investigation

Despite Santos’ best efforts to carry on as if nothing has happened, it emerged yesterday he’s facing investigations.

CBS and CNN both reported Santos is facing a federal probe, by the US attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York, into his finances and financial disclosure filings.

Separate from this, the top prosecutor in Nassau County, New York, also announced she was looking into Santos.

District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, said in a statement: “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning.

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”