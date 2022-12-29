George Santos posts photo touring a naval college… and the replies are brutal

Congressman-elect George Santos may wish to stay off Twitter today. Or any day, for that matter.
Yesterday he posted a photo of himself undertaking a tour of the historic Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.
“It was an honor to tour the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point today. In Congress, I look forward to working alongside them to fully utilize this amazing resource we have in our own backyard in #NY03.”
It was an honor to tour the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point today. In Congress, I look forward to working alongside them to fully utilize this amazing resource we have in our own backyard in #NY03. pic.twitter.com/v91aVVViVY
— George Santos (@Santos4Congress) December 29, 2022
The out, gay Republican appears to be attempting to brazen out the controversy swirling around him.
Elected in the midterms to represent New York City’s third district, he admitted on Monday making up a heap of information about his career, education and property ownership.
That’s even before the spurious claims about being Jewish (he now says he’s merely “Jew-ish”) and losing four employees in the Pulse massacre.
Santos’ tweet, and his attempts to act like everything is ‘business as usual’, prompted a swift and brutal response.
Did you tell them about your Medal of Honor for throwing yourself on a grenade, saving your entire platoon?
— Brian Cuban (@bcuban) December 29, 2022
Will you start telling people you are a sea captain now?
— Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) December 29, 2022
You wouldn’t know what honor was if it spit in your face.
— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) December 29, 2022
You should resign, George Costanza.
— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 29, 2022
You didn’t win the election, though. You stole the seat from the fictitious personality you made up. Find us the person with the credentials, background, and lack of criminal interactions you made up, and give him the seat because you are demonstrably not that person.
— Erik Davis for NC House (@ErikDavisforNC1) December 29, 2022
Oh, bless your heart. It’s adorable when you try too hard to act like nothing’s wrong.
— David Menconi (@NCDavidMenconi) December 29, 2022
Tweet through it, bro.
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) December 29, 2022
Fellow gay, New York Rep. Ritchie Torres (D) also maintained his criticism of Santos.
George Santos pretended to be a gay Afro-Latino Ukrainian Brazilian Catholic Jew whose mother died on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse club mass shooting, and whose net worth rose by millions overnight.
Am I missing anything?
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 29, 2022
George Takei also had thoughts.
Hi. My name is also George. I’m not gay-ish. I’m gay.
As in rainbow sprinkles on a cupcake gay.
And that’s no lie.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 28, 2022
Santos faces federal investigation
Despite Santos’ best efforts to carry on as if nothing has happened, it emerged yesterday he’s facing investigations.
CBS and CNN both reported Santos is facing a federal probe, by the US attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York, into his finances and financial disclosure filings.
Separate from this, the top prosecutor in Nassau County, New York, also announced she was looking into Santos.
District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, said in a statement: “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning.
“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Diplomat
When it comes to lies, I didn’t think anyone could out-lie Trump. Congrats George. You win the prize. And did you say your last name was Washington?
RIGay
All he has to do now is proclaim that his conversion therapy has cured him of his gayness, and he’ll lock in the Evangelical nomination for President.
bachy
LOL
ZzBomb
The dude’s not even gay! He divorced from his wife in 2019. The man should be deported back to Brazil to serve his prison sentence FFS.
Kangol2
Apparently he was born in the US (seems to be the only true part of his story, at least so far) so he can’t be deported to Brazil, but the Brazilian authorities can request that he be extradited to be tried for his theft and fraud charges down there.
JRamonMc
Unfortunately Brazil does not have extradition exchange with the US. Not sure that our government would give Santos up to them since they won’t reciprocate the process.
Man About Town
I grew up in Nassau County and I subsequently can’t help but feel I owe everyone an apology on his behalf!
inbama
They owe US the apology for voting for this fraud and tipping the Congress.
Invader7
Georgie : You’re a rancid POS !! NO one believes your sociopathic LYING made up everything. It’s catching up with you, bro. You’ve fabricated your way into state & federal CRIMINAL investigations. You’re a republican alright.. You crooked , skanky, two bit gop hoe !!!
Mister P
I can’t add anything to Invader7. You nailed Invader!
Kangol2
I love how another one of his lies was that he was “half Black,” except that wasn’t convenient enough in his district, so he went with “Ukrainian Jewish descendent of Holocaust survivors” instead! What a dangerous, criminal farce this creep is!
abfab
Did I ever tell you people about the time I played the Concerto # 2 by Rachmaninoff at Carnegie Hall?
Has he mentioned his dick size yet?
bachy
It’s disturbing how many psychos are waltzing into positions of political power in the US lately. When Reagan closed the mental institutions, did he know the patients would all end up in government instead?
carllonghorn
You nailed it – this whole idea that lying is just the acceptable norm these days is just wrong. We need to expect better. Between MTG, Lauren Boo-bert, Matt down in Florida, and now this ass-clown, what’s next? People have been lying since the beginning of time, but nobody made it more apparently ok on a daily basis than tRump. Seems sociopath is a prerequisite to run for office, and to be a gay, Ukrainian, Jew-ish, financial wiz. Dangerous times ahead.
seven5tx
I will say he has perfect blowjob lips.
mcflyer54
I could NEVER want a blowjob that badly.
Jeremiah
First, why must every other article on here begin with the same exact sentence: “(insert name here) might want to stay off Twitter today”?
Second, why didn’t anyone do any vetting of him BEFORE the voting started? Or do the citizens of Nassau county simply not care?
Third, our country’s future is F****D!
marshal phillips
I support George Santos for Trump’s 2024 running mate.
seakayak904
Lord gawd please let him be lying about being gay.. We don’t need him flashing out card.
RoyM
The residents of Nassau County voted for a Republican, and they got a Republican. To expect a Conservative not to lie and cheat is like expecting a snake to not slither. It’s impossible, it’s who they are.
seakayak904
It’s definitely who they are since Trump. The party of lies and hypocrisy
Claytonisahobo
George Takei’s tweet is the best thing about this article 🙂
Gay Press
Why didn’t the New York Democratic Committee investigate his past BEFORE the election? This should now be standard operating procedure in all future elections! If the candidate is a liar, then the public should know before casting a ballot.
brian6767
I’m a registered Independent but are we really clutching our pearls because a politician lied? This has been going on before Biden’s lie about HIS “3 undergraduate degrees” and graduating at “the top of his class”, Elizabeth Warren’s lie about being Native American, Bill Clinton and Monica, Bernie Sanders saying he supports gay rights and voting against DOMA, George Bush and WMD, Trump and Stormy Daniels…..this guy will fit well into the Washington environment.
Kangol2
Uh, you left out the lies of Nixon, Ford, Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush…but you’re a “registered independent”? Buddy, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn and a Congressional district on Long Island to sell you!
dbmcvey
Brian, be careful, your agenda is showing.
CNY1983
well he IS the personification of what it means to be a republican. lie cheat and steal in the name of freedom liberty and the right to own a gun.
Toofie
I love how the right is pulling out “Biden lied about this”, etc. The ENTIRE resume, etc of Santos is a lie. Everything he or his campaign said has been a lie. EVERYTHING. Have Democrats lied, embellished, misspoke, sure. But this is next level in lying.
Diplomat
He looks like deer in headlights. His brazeness could surely get him canned. He’s a stupid bad liar with clown car excuses. I hope his congressional seat opens up so a dem can slide in.