George Santos’ press secretary spills all the tea on working for the most “radioactive” member of Congress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • • (@gabbylipsky)

Meet Gabrielle Lipsky.

She’s a 24-year-old recent college grad who somehow landed a gig as George Santos’ press secretary despite having almost no experience working in politics or public relations.

“Typically, I would describe my normal day as a pinball machine,” she tells Insider in a wild new interview. “It shoots me in every direction.”

We can imagine it’s a rather hectic place to work. Whether it’s being exposed for lying about how his grandparents survived the Holocaust, falsely claiming his mother died on 9/11, or saying he narrowly survived a murder attempt in Times Square, each new day seems to bring a fresh Santos scandal.

The latest bombshell involves accusations of the embattled gay lawmaker buying up puppies from dog breeders in Amish country with bounced checks five years ago.

George Santos is LITERALLY a fucking puppy thief A puppy thief represents me in Congress pic.twitter.com/GNPaSU448Z — Reema Rasool (@reemarasool) February 15, 2023

Lipsky says her days are mostly spent fielding never-ending requests for comment from the media in between taking even more never-ending calls from angry constituents demanding her boss resign. Fun!

“It’s a lot,” she says. “They curse us out, they threaten us. There are so many times when people ask me: ‘How could you work for somebody like that?'”

Long Island constituents arrive at Rep George Santos office pic.twitter.com/Bg1XHoRiuj — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 7, 2023

It’s a very good question. Just how does Lipsky work for somebody like Santos?

Turns out, her parents helped get her the gig.

Lipsky’s folks gave more than $13,000 to Santos’ campaign–over $8,000 from Dad and $5,800 from Mom–in December 2021. Five months later, Lipsky was offered a job on his team. And a few months after that, her mom gave another $1,450 to the campaign.

“It’s no secret that my parents are donors to many members of the Republican Party, like many other thousands of freedom-loving Americans,” Lipsky said, noting that her folks are “very hardworking” people who just want to make a difference in the world.

Parents of George Santos' former press secretary, Gabrielle "Gabby" Lipsky. Guessing Gabby got the job in exchange for a big chunk of cash…. https://t.co/3MPRoZcn8Y — mrs panstreppon (@mrspanstreppon) January 2, 2023

“They know how much politics means to me, as well as the future of the state of New York, and out of their love and support for me, they help candidates and they are political advocates in any way that they can,” she adds.

Prior to becoming Santos’ press secretary, Lipsky earned a BA in psychology from Adelphi University and worked as a bank teller.

“In terms of work, I have worked in customer service such as retail, sales, and banking for 5 years. I am a people person with good problem-solving skills,” her LinkedIn bio reads.

Now that she’s landed her dream job in a congressional office on Capitol Hill, however, she seems to be slowly coming to the realization that it might not be such a dream after all.

“I see the looks we get in the hallway, the selfies being taken in front of the office, and I know people think that the staff is radioactive,” she says.

I paid a visit to George Santos’ office and they refused to answer any questions. pic.twitter.com/rzJuCwSFrX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 7, 2023

But, as the Kelly Clarkson song goes, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” At least, that’s how Lipsky’s looking at it. And despite everything, she still thinks her boss is a “borderline genius.”

“I like to call it the ‘perfect storm’ because we’re setting up a freshman office right in the middle of all of this,” she says. “It’s essentially a rapid-fire crash course for me. At the end of the day, each and every single person that works in this office is going to come out battle-tested.”

Battle-tested. And likely unhireable, too.