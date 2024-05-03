George Santos reveals his OnlyFans plans and why he “cannot stand gay culture”

George Santos (Photo: Shutterstock)

Well-known fantasist, drag queen and former GOP lawmaker George Santos continues to milk his infamy.

Earlier this week, Santos resurrected his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, for a limited number of Cameo videos.

In a new podcast appearance, he now says that he’s considering launching an OnlyFans. Santos sat down with Adam22, the host of the No Jumper podcast.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

In one part of the show, Santos revealed that his husband doesn’t like all the public attention Santos receives. However, he appreciates the money it brings in.

​”It’s very simple. Every time he says I want you out of the public spotlight, I’m like, ‘Alright, guess no more bags for you.’ He’s obsessed with bags, right,” explained Santos.

Top or bottom?

This led Adam22 to ask Santos about the nature of his relationship with his husband. If Santos buys his husband bags, does that make him the more “masculine” half of the partnership?

“Totally,” says Santos, before clarifying there’s really not much difference between them. All sorts of men carry bags these days.

The host then asks if that means Santos is the “top”.

“I’m not getting into that with you,” replies Santos, bursting into laughter. “I get that question asked quite often, he continues, saying it’s normally straight people who ask. Santos says he’s not going to disclose that information “for free but you can subscribe to my OnlyFans when it when it launches. Then we’ll talk about that.”

Santos has suggested before on his X account that he’s considering launching an OnlyFans.

Adam22 asks him if he plans to post videos to OnlyFans of himself “doing the full thing.”

“No, no, absolutely not,” says Santos.

“Maybe just some topless pics or something?”

“Yeah, something like that. Show your moobs,” laughs Santos.

You can watch that part of the chat at around the 28-minute mark below.

Marriage to a woman

Elsewhere (at the 12-minute mark), Adam22 asked Santos when he knew he was gay. Santos was married to a Brazilian woman, Uadla Vieira Santos, between 2012 and 2019. Santos claims he didn’t fully come out until the marriage was breaking down.

Hmmm. This is despite all those drag appearances Santos made at Brazil pride festivals in the ’00s.

“[The closet] was me trying to hide natural urges and try not to disappoint mom and dad kind of,” Santos says. “You see, both my parents are Brazilian. There’s a very machista culture in Brazil… Being gay is kind of dangerous in that country. Well, I grew up here. My parents, little I knew, had such an open mind about it.

“But I was married for a couple of years. I mean, on paper, it looks like I was married for nine years. But in reality, I was married for like three, or four years. But then it took another five years to actually finalize a divorce because I came out to her. I’m like, ‘You know what? I can’t do this no more. I had sex with your best friend, a gay dude’.”

“Cannot stand gay culture”

In another part of the interview, Santos, a Drag Race fan, slammed gay culture.

“I cannot stand gay culture.

“I’m gay. That’s it. That’s between me and the four walls of my bedroom. I don’t need to push that sh*t on you. I have rights. I’ve never felt like any rights I think I had, in my opinion, you and I have the same exact rights as men in this country, period. That who you sleep with makes no difference on your rights. The Bill of Rights covers us both equally. So all this nonsense of DEI and gender equality and all of this other stuff, it’s just pandering for political bullsh*t.”

Santos won election to Congress in 2022. He made history as the first out-gay Republican elected to the US House. However, before he’d even been sworn in, reports emerged of how he’d faked large chunks of his résumé. He listed schools he never attended and companies he’d never worked for.

The lies continued with claims about his family background. It was also revealed that he used to dress in drag during the time he spent as a youth in Brazil. Santos strongly denied he was ever a drag queen.

However, he later admitted he did indeed dress in drag and attend some Pride festivals and drag pageants.

Court case and re-election bid

As Santos’ catalog of lies piled up, authorities turned their attention to his fundraising and finances. He now faces over 20 federal charges relating to wire fraud and deception. This includes using donor’s credit cards for his own personal benefit. He denies all the charges. A trial is set for later this year.

Earlier this year he announced he intended to run again for re-election to Congress this November. However, last week, Santos announced he was ending his bid for re-election to New York’s 1st congressional district. He claimed to be concerned his candidacy could split the vote with GOP Rep. Nick LaLota and deliver the seat to Democrats.

Instead, he brought Kitara back to life via Cameo. Clearly, he needs to keep buying his husband those bags he so loves. And to keep paying those legal bills.

George Santos must be desperate for money pic.twitter.com/a9gq07I98t — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 1, 2024