Christian Walker details some pretty flirty encounters he had with George Santos and, um, ew

Christian Walker, the alt-right son of Herschel Walker, returned to social media yesterday to recall his own flirty encounters with lying GOP Rep. George Santos.

“George Santos had told me I had a good ass in my jeans (not kidding),” said Walker on Twitter. “Now I’m just worried that HE WAS LYING ABOUT THAT TOO!?!?!?”

Given both Walker and Santos are affiliated with right-wing LGBTQ+ groups, it’s not hard to believe they may have run into one another in recent years.

On Instagram live, Walker gave more details about their casual encounters. He said he’d met Santos on several occasions before he started to realize that the would-be lawmaker was, well, creative with the truth.

Walker remembers Santos fondly, saying he was, “so funny, truly hilarious.”

Then Walker started to read about Santos’ lies and realized, “he lied to me about everything!”

Walker says he called a mutual friend to express his shock. Walker said to the pal, “‘He told me my ass looked good in my jeans. Is that a lie?’ And my friend … said, ‘He told me MY ass looked good in my jeans!’”

Stepping down from committee duties

Being economical with the truth when paying someone a compliment about their booty is, of course, not in the same league as making up most of one’s life story. Or lying about one’s campaign finances.

The controversy around Santos shows no signs of abating. Yesterday he “voluntarily” stepped back from his committee duties. He said investigations into his finances and multiple falsehoods are a “distraction” and apologized to his GOP colleagues.

“The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare,” he said in a statement.

“It is important that I primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York’s Third Congressional District and providing federal level representation without distraction.”

Some political commentators believe his decision to step down is linked to Republican efforts to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs panel.

Investigators continue to look into Santos’ finances. Besides his sudden increase in wealth around 2019, there’s the question of his campaign funding. It now emerges his campaign submitted numerous expense claims for $199.99. This is one cent below the amount where claims have to include a receipt.

The Miami Herald has investigated some of those claims. Some of the $199.99 claims were for a diner in South Beach. However, the diner says it has no receipts for that amount on the day mentioned in the filing. Santos also said he stayed at the W South Beach Hotel, and it cost $199.99. Rooms at the high-end hotel typically retail at around $700 per night.