George Santos tells Piers Morgan he “can’t stand” the attention he’s getting

Gay, GOP Rep. George Santos subjected himself to a 40-minute grilling with Piers Morgan yesterday.

Appearing on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show, Santos was dragged about the many falsehoods he’s told. Santos admitted he was “a terrible liar” and regretted making up facts about his life. He said he did not welcome the worldwide attention his fabrications had brought him.

“It’s uncomfortable,” Santos said about losing his anonymity. “Just last night, my husband and I went out to the movies, and as I was walking, from getting the tickets to getting to the concessions stand, to get to the theatre… ‘That’s George Santos, that’s George Santos’, the whispers all across the movie theatre. It’s strange,” he said.

“I can’t stand it,” he continued. “A lot of people think I love it. I just can’t stand it. It’s something I’m going to have to learn how to deal with.”

“I can’t stand it.” George Santos tells Piers Morgan he’s found losing his anonymity “uncomfortable” and he wouldn’t have run for office if he knew what would transpire.@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/ki8GNEPISB — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

Santos’ marriages

Morgan did not give Santos an easy ride. He pressed the lawmaker on whether he was truly married to a man.

Santos struggled to remember his wedding date, eventually saying it was November 30, 2021, in Nassau County, New York. He said he would show Morgan a marriage certificate after the interview.

Morgan asked Santos about his previous marriage to a woman.

“It was on and off for a couple years,” Santos said, adding that it was “a personal, messy part of my life.”

Asked if he’d “always been a gay man”, Santos said, “No, no. My life wasn’t straightforward. I was very much in love with someone, and we got married, and it just didn’t work out.”

Morgan asked Santos how he could have been naive enough to get away with telling such whopping lies in his bid for election. Santos represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Santos said he’d told the same lies when he first ran in 2020 and had got away with it. Therefore, he was “stupid” enough to think he’d get away with it again.

“I ran in 2020 for the same exact seat for Congress… and I got away with it then.” George Santos tells Piers Morgan why he thought he could get away with lying about his background and education.@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Bnv834NXt6 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

“A terrible liar”

On the subject of his non-existent college education, Santos said, “I have been a terrible liar on those subjects. I did not attain a college education, that is one of my biggest regrets in life.

“This wasn’t about tricking the people, this was about getting accepted by the (Republican) Party.”

Santos still insists his mom was in the World Trade Center when it was attacked on 9/11. Morgan asked him to explain why a visa form his mom filled out to enter the US in 2002 indicated she wasn’t in the country at the time. Santos says he was only 13 at the time and couldn’t explain it.

Congressman George Santos insists his mother was in the World Trade Centre on 9/11 despite there being no record of her even being in the US at the time. “I stay convinced that that’s the truth.”@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/fEBhvLmxh8 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

Morgan told Santos that he struggled to believe anything the lawmaker now said.

“The problem you have, congressman, seems to me is that you admit to certain big lies, and then you deny other big lies, and the problem people have is they don’t know when you’re lying and when you’re telling the truth,” Morgan said. “I’m not even sure now because how can I be?”

Santos said he understood why people would have that problem with him. However, he was confident he could rebuild people’s trust.

“No, I understand and look, that’s a position I’ve put myself in, right,” he said. “My credibility is what I’m gonna have a hard time and a long road to recover, and I stand clear and I stand certain that I’ll be able to do that.”

You can watch the interview below.