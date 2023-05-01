George Santos works hard to reinvent himself… as a fashion expert

Rep. George Santos (Photo: YouTube)

Scandal hit Rep. George Santos seems to already be reinventing his résumé for when he inevitably departs Congress. The liar and fabulist took time out of the weekend to post his critique of what women wore to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on Saturday evening.

It began with a swipe at the lack of haute couture on display.

The racks at Kohl’s & Macy’s have to be empty after the amount of off the rack dresses I’ve seen so far from last night.



But before we dive into the rack gowns…what in the world was Chrissy Teigen wearing?#WHCD23 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 30, 2023

Then he posted a thread of his favorite looks.

He then posted a list of looks that he felt didn’t quite hit the mark.

The misses of the #WHCD23 ?:



Not a knock at the people it’s just the overall look didn’t land. pic.twitter.com/vY6WVbZS12 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 1, 2023

It’s worth noting that NPR Tamara Keith, who made it on to Santos’ ‘worst dressed’ list, wore an outfit in homage to a classic actress and movie.

WAIT stop I need everyone to know that Tamara Keith won the White House Correspondents Dinner by wearing the EXACT SAME dress Holly Hunter’s character wore to the WHCD in my fave 80s film Broadcast News!!



And no I won’t shut up about how perfect this is. She won Nerd Prom. pic.twitter.com/f041HapDx9 — Geneva Katie Willis (@gkwillis6) April 30, 2023

Rather than offer fashion advice, you’d think Santos might instead concentrate on highlighting the work he’s doing for his constituents.

Online, many were unimpressed, particularly by his critique of some of the outfits.

Seek help. — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) May 1, 2023

You should have sent them this for inspiration of the best fashion! pic.twitter.com/VTlzHr7yRD — Karissa Marie ⭕️ (@karmarvar) May 1, 2023

You’re a disgrace to our district- we deserve better than the likes of you#NY03 would be better off with a vacant seat instead of your empty suit#RESIGN to give yourself adequate time to prepare for prison life — 🌻 🇺🇸Mimi Melange 🇺🇸🌻 (@MimiMelange) May 1, 2023

George, as always, laser-focused on his job. — Wet Nose (@misterfin2u) May 1, 2023

This guy critiquing fit and fashion pic.twitter.com/Wv4ics46DV — Francis Ford Copulate (@MuskyElon13) May 1, 2023

George, it's George. You're the poorly fitting suit & sweater guy, time to stop. pic.twitter.com/iEeAHWQB2R — Thenoblephilistine (@noblephilistine) May 1, 2023

Santos, 34, responded to the criticism by reminding everyone that, hey, he’s a millennial. And he’s allowed to tweet whatever he likes on his time off.

“So the twitter mob is outraged because I’m a millennial congressman with a sense of humor & a decent understanding of pop culture. I rather be relatable than think that face book is a book of faces. I work for my constituents and I take off weekend just like you.”

So the twitter mob is outraged because I’m a millennial congressman with a sense of humor & a decent understanding of pop culture.



I rather be relatable than think that face book is a book of faces.



I work for my constituents and I take off weekend just like you. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 1, 2023

Santos swiftly blocked replies to this tweet.

All tied up

The freshman congressman also made fashion waves on Twitter for another reason this weekend. He apparently gave a tie away.

Gavin Mario Wax, a marketeer and President of the New York Young Republican Club, tweeted that he ran into Santos and complimented him on his tie. The Rep. promptly gifted it to him.

Online, many suggested the same thing: Perhaps it wasn’t really Santos’ tie in the first place.