George Takei takes down Joe Manchin with one tweet

George Takei is unimpressed by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin refusing to support President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Bigger bill.
While the Senate is split down the middle, Manchin, a Democrat, has infamously stood in the way of the bill’s progress. He has listed a variety of issues he has with the legislation, from its emphasis on clean energy to his belief that more federal assistance for the most in need fosters, “an entitlement mentality.”
The bill will also expand Medicare. However, after resistance from the likes of Manchin, the Biden administration has already dropped proposed dental care benefits.
Earlier this week, HuffPost reported that Manchin privately told some colleagues about other concerns he had. Namely, that parents would waste additional monthly child tax credit payments on drugs instead of providing for their children. Manchin declined to comment on the story.
Takei told his 3.2million Twitter followers that perhaps Manchin had a point about parents: “In a way Manchin was right. Some of them will spend their Child Tax Credit on drugs. It’s called insulin and it should cost $35 not $1,000.”
His tweet has had over 118k likes and over 18k retweets.
Besides many in the Democratic party, Takei is not the only celebrity frustrated by Manchin’s stance. Bette Midler has also repeatedly questioned the Senator’s beliefs and motives.
What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021
Then again, Manchin also has his supporters. Several Republicans have made it known that he’d be welcome to join the GOP, while evangelical, anti-LGBTQ preacher Franklin Graham praised him this week for “putting the American people first.”
Thank you @Sen_JoeManchin for putting the American people first. My prayer is that God will bless and strengthen you. Because of your stand, America will have a better Christmas and new year. https://t.co/3PQudjxrD8
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 20, 2021
Yesterday, Manchin posted a Happy Holidays video message, reminding people of the importance of family and to count their blessings. It’s prompted over 7k replies, with many taking him to task over his stance and the impact it will have on families.
BigTX
Joe is a DINO (Democrat in Name Only). It is disgusting what he has done to the whole of the country.
jayceecook
“…Manchin privately told some colleagues about other concerns he had. Namely, that parents would waste additional monthly child tax credit payments on drugs instead of providing for their children.”
THIS from the guy who is a senator from the state that is #2 in most drug users in America! His comment actually makes sense when you take into account he’s done NOTHING to curb the opioid problem in his state. Sad that he’s punishing the whole country because he’s been bought by the coal industry and wants to keep his constitutes down in the gutter.
Ronbo
I appreciate that Manchin provides the numbers for Democrats to be in charge. But like Joe Lieberman he is knowingly and intentionally blocking progress.
I want the Democrats to go back to the 50-state strategy so that we can have a 60 person majority in the senate – as we had in the past. The only reason to NOT use this effective strategy is so that nothing changes. Why is our own Democratic leadership NOT following their own proven, effective strategy? There are far more Democrats than Republicans.
Georgia went Democratic thanks to efforts from Stacey Abrams… why isn’t she in CHARGE?
cuteguy
Manchin is a fraud. He was NEVER a Democrat. The Dems never had true majority bc of the deficit of having Manchin weighing us down. Unfortunately next year, it looks worse. God help us all.
jayceecook
Next year is going to be a bloodbath for Dems. The country will be stuck in the same holding pattern it’s been in for almost 20 years.
canadiankid
What an idiot. If he’s worried people are going to spend the money on drugs, legalize drugs and the government will get their money back, it won’t even be a loss for them.
Chrisk
I just find it incredible that we even have a system where this corrupt weasel can stop progress for the rest of the country.
They need to hit him hard. Show his State what he’s doing to them.
fur_hunter
…. Manchin is just a LYING, Scumbag, Piece of S HIT! Maybe we’ll get lucky and his boat will blow up with him on it. That would be some real Karma.
GrizzleyMichael
I love to see all those losers go broke that they have to beg on the streets for money
SDR94103
Manchin = the most hated man in America, at the moment.
[email protected]
Manchin is what used to be called a blue dog democrat…someone who believed in the social issues but also was fiscally conservative. They actually cared about the national debt and the effect that it has on the overall economy and effect on the ability of average Americans to have access to capital. When the government has to continue to borrow it will increase interest rates for everyone…supply and demand. The all or nothing approach that BBB proponents have is regrettably the new normal which is why very little actually gets accomplished legislatively anymore. Perhaps if the FED had acted to slow inflation instead of throwing gasoline on the fire (i.e. printing money that didn’t exist and releasing it into the economy) and instead of labeling it as transitory when it is obvious to anyone that printing money is by definition inflationary and a reversal of direction was required, Manchin might have felt more comfortable to make a deal. At this moment we have serious inflation that will get worse before it gets better. Blame Biden…not Manchin. Biden, immediately upon taking office, shifted us from energy independence to reliance on OPEC. Why? Wonder why gas prices went up? That’s your answer. Wonder why food and products are more expensive? Higher energy prices coupled with poor monetary policy by the FED. I am relieved that Manchin prevented runaway socialism (BBB)…he actually may have saved the Democratic party from itself but I think it may be too late for that. We’ll see in November.