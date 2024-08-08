Moritz Wesemann is a modest fellow. The German diver, like many of his peers, has gone viral for his ripped physique at the Olympic Games. The official diving uniform, which is nothing more than a speedo, doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

But Wesemann wants us to keep dreaming. And honestly, good for him!

While talking to a coach outside of the pool, diving champ covered, um, one particular area of his body with a blue towel. Considering the towel didn’t reach past his thighs, it doesn’t seem like Wesemann was drying off.

A Portuguese journalist named William De Lucca shared the video, with some, ahem, panting narration from TikTok.

“This is beautiful. This is beautiful. This is amazing. This is incredible,” says the narrator in a singsong manner. “Oh my God, this is life. This is life. I want to live more. I want to live more.”

Eu: não gosto de padrão



— William De Lucca (@delucca) August 7, 2024

If anything, the Olympics are a showcase for one of life’s great beauties: the male physique! For three weeks in high summer, the greatest athletes in the world gather in one place, and they’re often wearing skin-tight singlets or skimpy bathing suits.

There are many reasons why the Olympics are the queerest sporting event in the world: the underdog stories, individuality, dominance of out LGBTQ+ athletes. But for those of us who appreciate the male form, there is one admittedly shallow reason that trumps them all: “He’s soooo hot!!! 🤪🤪🤪”

Look no further than pole vaulter Anthony Ammiratti, who failed to medal in the final after being subjected to some bodily interference.

The clip has since gone viral.

Oftentimes, it can seem like Olympic uniform designers are purposefully teasing us. How else can we explain Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga and his translucent trunks? The revealing suit was actually a light shade of orange, according to the Toronto Sun.)

Make no mistake: many athletes lean into the thirst. Multiple high-profile male Olympians, including British divers Jack Laugher, Noah Williams, Matty Lee and Matthew Dixon, operate their own OnlyFans.

Though the content can be sultry, it’s all SFW. And clearly, Team GB embraces the attention.

We can thank their leader, Mister Tom Daley…

There are also financial reasons why athletes start OF accounts. Some Olympians earn as little as $15,000 per year through their sport, and need extra income. Rower Robbie Manson, who reached the A Final in his event, is candid about OF’s monetary benefits.

“I get more than double what I would be on otherwise as an athlete – read into that what you will, but I am making more from OnlyFans than I am from rowing at this stage,” he told Reuters.

One of Wesemann’s diving teammates, Timo Barthel, also runs his own OF… which he seems to cater to men. Consider more recent posts:

“Who wants to lick my sweat? I did strength training and then I went to the solarium”

On my way to 🇫🇷 Olympics are calling 📞

You can support me with tips ♥️

After Olympics I am selling my speedos 😋

Best fans has best chance ♥️

Love

When Outsports asked Barthel, who identifies as “human,” about his foray into OF, he also mentioned money.

“I do it because it’s a very important financial support,” he said. “The real fans get something and I get support with money. We are not soccer players who earn millions with our sport. I gave all my life for the sport and so I am able for a little easier life. Money is not all, but can help a lot. I have to pay a lot for being able on top level as a diver. One hand wash the other.”

That brings us back to Wesemann, who’s also at the top of his sport at just 22 years old. Competing in his first Olympics, he was the 2023 European champion in the 3-meter springboard. And he’s at liberty to present himself however he wants.

We like to see it all!

