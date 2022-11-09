This German soccer stud just screamed gay rights, and it wasn’t the first time

German soccer star Leon Goretzka will soon head to Qatar to compete in the World Cup, but don’t count on him complying with FIFA’s plea that players keep their mouths shut and stick to football while visiting the anti-LGBTQ nation. The 27-year-old midfielder has proven he can excel on the field while still standing up for what is right. Imagine that.

In a letter to the 32 competing federations, FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote, “Please, let’s now focus on the football!” He asked them to “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

It’s all a little convenient for FIFA to be holding up the sanctity of the sport after choosing Qatar, with all its well-documented human rights and LGBTQ abuses, in the first place. And it appears Qatari World Cup officials haven’t received the same memo. Just this week, Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman went on German TV and called homosexuality a “damage in the mind.”

Goretzka fired back at Salman’s comment following a recent win in Germany, calling it “very oppressive.”

“This is an image of a man that comes from another millennium,” he said, adding, “It leaves you speechless that something like this can be said by a World Cup ambassador shortly before a World Cup.”

Thankfully, Goretzka wasn’t speechless, and his willingness to speak out in support of LGBTQ soccer fans and players, not to mention human decency, makes him the kind of role model we love to see.

Here are three other times Goretzka went out of his way to have our backs:

“You have my support”

German soccer legend Philip Lahm made headlines in 2011 when he wrote in his autobiography, The Subtle Difference, that closeted players should stay closeted. “I would not advise any gay professional footballer to come out,” he wrote, adding that he has “nothing against homosexuals” but fears how the world would react. Of course, by that logic, LGBTQ rights wouldn’t ever advance much.

When asked about it, Goretzka offered his refreshing counter-advise: “I would encourage everyone to assure them of my support and still understand if they don’t dare.

“My hope is that players will come out in my active career too. And I’m sure that the fans, in spite of all prophecies of doom, would deal with the topic much more naturally than we sometimes think.

“When it comes to such issues, our society is often much more advanced than sport.”

Rainbow connection

During the Euro 2020 games, Goretzka’s teammate Manuel Neuer wore a rainbow armband in an act of LGBTQ solidarity during Pride month.

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) rules dictate that captain’s armbands cannot display political symbolism, and the rainbow was initially deemed a violation by the organization’s administrative body. Um, rude.

The UEFA launched an investigation, and it was all pretty ridiculous since the armband was intended to show a “commitment to diversity, openness, tolerance and against hate and exclusion.”

Goretzka was among those who addressed the issue head on. “There are rules and guidelines at UEFA and the DFB,” he said at a press conference. “Sport should not be exploited – that is important and right.

“However, it would have been absurd if we had to apologize for it [the armband], as it is clear what that stands for.”

Heart to heart

After scoring a goal during a match against Hungary in 2021, Goretzka reciprocated the cheering crowd’s adoration, making a heart symbol with his hands.

The sweet moment quickly went viral on social media, but behind the scenes, a less-inspiring story was developing. The UEFA had recently denied a request from Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter to put up rainbow lights at the stadium in celebration of Pride Month, and at this point we’re just wondering what the organization has against fun.

Goretzka knew he had a platform with his heartfelt moment in the spotlight, and used the opportunity to re-share the image along with a rainbow and a clear message: “Spread Love!”

Message received! The tweet racked up nearly 55K likes and over 8K retweets.

So, what’s in store for Goretzka at the World Cup, which kicks off November 20? Only time will tell…