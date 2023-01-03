Get to know NFL star Carl Nassib’s super hot boyfriend/Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl

Kicking off the new year with a cute boyfriend reveal and a trip to the playoffs? Gay NFL star Carl Nassib stays winning in 2023.
Over the past year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker has shared a few photos with a mystery man who followers eventually identified as Danish swimmer Søren Dahl. Enough time went by and Dahl continued popping up on Nassib’s Insta, so, naturally, rumors began to swirl.
Well, in the words of Lizzo, “all the rumors are true,” because Nassib confirmed their relationship in an Instagram Story post this week with a photo of the him standing side-by-side with Dahl, accompanied by text that reads: “Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs.”
His man? Aww. Adorably, Dahl is even sporting Nassib’s Buccaneers jersey!
The swimmer posted the same photo to his grid on January 2, along with a series of other cute shots, featuring the caption, “Always Big Boy Season.” (That’s got to be a reference to the catchy SNL song featuring SZA, right?)
Here at Queerty, we’ve been stanning Nassib ever since he came out in 2021 and became the first openly gay active NFL player in history—did you know he was a major Swiftie?—so now it’s our duty to learn everything we can about this new boyfriend of his. Join us…
Who is Søren Dahl?
The 29-year old athlete was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, but moved stateside to study at North Carolina State University.
While there, he was a member of the school’s swimming and diving team and became a two-time NCAA champion swimmer, as part of the 400 freestyle relay team and again as part of the 800 freestyle relay. In 2017, his team broke records by putting up the fastest time in both NCAA and US open history.
Dahl also represented Denmark at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He competed in the men’s 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay event. His team finished 12th over all, and set a national record.
In 2018, he announced a move to Fort Worth, Texas, where he’d be pursuing his masters degree in Strategic Communication at Texas Christian University (TCU). He graduated in 2020, and then some time thereafter moved to New York City.
And though he posts on Instagram rather infrequently, a photo from August 2022 shows him with Nassib, the NFL player resting his head on Dahl’s shoulder.
A year prior, he uploaded a TikTok in which he revealed that a former coach told him he’d “never become a good swimmer” if he were openly gay. Shoving that homophobic remark right back in the coach’s face, Dahl then preceded to share a series of photos from his time competing in the Olympics. Take that, coach!
@kingkoper0 Get on my level fckrrr🖕🏼 #olympics #gayathlete #representation #homophobic #sports #gay ♬ Touch It Clean – Remix – Dj Raulito
While it’s not exactly clear when Dhal came out publicly, the swimmer made headlines last fall for his social media posts like the above that showed him living his best gay life, loudly and proudly.
And you know what? Life looks pretty good for Søren Dahl these days. See for yourself…
With Nassib’s team, the Buccaneers, advancing to the NFL play-offs this year, we look forward to seeing more posts of Dahl cheering his man on—and vice versa.
