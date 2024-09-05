Melania Trump just dropped a trailer for her upcoming memoir.

In the dramatic, 48-second, black-and-white video, the ex-FLOTUS says that after years of “public scrutiny and misrepresentation” it’s finally time for her to share “the truth.”

Her version of the truth, that is.

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” Mrs. Trump says. “As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts.”

Of course, Melania has had ample opportunities to share “the truth” over the years, but she’s chosen instead to lead an insular life. She doesn’t give interviews and rarely appears in public. Unless, of course, she’s being paid.

In July 2023, CNN reported that she raked in over $1.2 million in speaking fees the year before, and that her going rate for a speech appeared to be about $155,000.

That figure has since increased.

In April of this year, she was paid $237,500 to speak at an event hosted by the Palm Beach chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures. The event was hosted at Mar-a-Lago, which means she didn’t even have to leave the house to collect the money.

Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

54-year-old Melania’s memoir, appropriately titled Melania, promises to offer an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

That “extraordinary life” has included a failed modeling career, a failed QVC jewelry collection, a failed line of caviar-infused skincare products, a failed non-fungible token business, and a weird marriage to a 34-time convicted felon who she met while we was still married to his second wife.

The $40, 256-page book, which is currently #479 on Amazon’s bestseller list thanks to pre-orders, is said to include “stories and images never before shared with the public,” according to publisher Skyhorse Publishing.

So far, Melania has made a total of, checks notes, five campaign-related appearances for her 78-year-old husband’s re-election effort, which he kicked off in November 2022.

Per LGBTQ Nation:

Of the five campaign-related appearances Melania Trump has made, two were with the [Log Cabin Republicans]; in July, Mrs. Trump hosted another Log Cabin event at her New York penthouse. Whether or not she earned another fee for that appearance was not revealed in the current second quarter report. Mrs. Trump’s other campaign stops in the 2024 race have included standing by her husband’s side when he announced his latest run in late 2022; accompanying him to vote in Florida’s presidential primary in March; and showing up at the Republican National Convention in July. She declined to speak at that event.

It’s almost as though… she doesn’t want her husband to get re-elected because it would mean she’d have to suffer four more years as First Lady.

That’s what Trump’s former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who had the job for just 11 days before being fired, implied this week during an interview with the MediasTouch podcast, when he was asked who was most excited about a Kamala Harris victory in November.

“Maybe Melania Trump,” Scaramucci said. “That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates him. I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard.”

Melania’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham has said numerous times in the past that she hated being FLOTUS, spending most days lounging around the White House residence in her bathrobe and working on her scrapbooks rather than serving the country. And according to her ex-BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she “never wanted to be there in the first place.”

Earlier this summer, the highly reputable Page Six reported that Mrs. Trump had “cut a deal” with her aging husband that said, should he take back the White House, she wouldn’t be required to be on FLOTUS duty 24/7 and would instead spit her time between Washington, D.C. and New York City.

An insider tells the gossip rag, “She does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House.”

Here’s hoping, for everyone’s sake, that doesn’t happen!

Melania hits bookstores October 1.