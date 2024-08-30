Kamala Harris‘ recent spin through Georgia climaxed with a massive rally in Savannah. But the most striking visual from her bus tour may have been when she ordered a sweet treat from a homey-looking Southern bakery.

Allow us to explain…

A cooking enthusiast, it’s apparent that Harris delights in tasty food. One viral video of the sitting VP shows her relaying a Thanksgiving turkey recipe to an inquiring cameraman, stressing the importance of adding kosher salt, fresh ground pepper, and maybe a little bit of thyme to the bird before “lathering that baby up.”

Kamala Harris describing a recipe kosher salt maybe a little bit of thyme pic.twitter.com/6HYHRnO7VR — m (@girlmichlmyers) May 11, 2024

In another, Kamala is dressing up some chickens and caramelizing onions, all while chiding her niece Meena for her lack of culinary skills. “You need to learn how to f*cking cook,” Kamala exclaims, before sharing a kiss with Doug and ordering the food to “get in her belly” (Gen X for the win)!

“you need to learn how to f****n cook” IJBOL pic.twitter.com/3bZD9H2I2q — James Line (@jameslineky) August 28, 2024

While Kamala loves a savory entrée, her sweet tooth seems to be deadly. That was apparent when she visited Dottie’s Market in Savannah.

Need someone to look at me the way Kamala Harris looks at a little sweet treat pic.twitter.com/cGL8viXsSk — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 26, 2024

With wide eyes, Kamala excitedly asked one of the bakery’s workers to identify a beautiful cake, covered in rich white frosting and drips of caramel.

When informed the cake was chocolate caramel, Kamala beamed. “Oh! I want a slice of that,” she said excitedly. “Caramel is like my favorite!”

Kamala was so impressed with the decadent delicacy, she insisted the accompanying congresswoman “get something sweet” as well. (Unsurprisingly, the congresswoman also opted for a slice of the mouthwatering chocolate caramel.)

Had to get a sweet treat at Dottie’s Market in Savannah. pic.twitter.com/HqaUkB7Qrz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2024

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a president with a normal relationship in regards to food and drink. Trump gorges himself on fast food and diet soda.

Biden, meanwhile, enjoys BLTs, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce, and ice cream. (All very good, but not very healthy!)

And Obama, well… he was an almond mom.

But Kamala is a wine mom, or at least… exudes fun wine mom energy. Her effervescence around dessert stands in stark contrast to JD Vance, who can’t even order donuts.

During a campaign swing last week, Vance ambushed a poor woman working in a donut shop who didn’t want to be on camera.

“I’m JD Vance and I’m running for vice president,” Vance babbled.

“OK,” the woman replied.

The interaction got even worse from there. When asking for a dozen donuts, Vance told the woman to give him “whatever makes sense.” Who does that?!

😬😬😬

JD Vance trying to order doughnuts set to the Veep end credits pic.twitter.com/KvovUevMHX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 22, 2024

Naturally awkward, Vance doesn’t present much better on stage. He recently dismissed a Trump official’s alleged altercation with a worker at the Arlington National Cemetery as a “media fabrication,” prompting the U.S. Army to issue a scathing rebuke.

At a recent event for a firefighter’s union in Boston, Trump’s #2 was literally booed off the stage.

here's a longer video of JD Vance getting booed in Boston by a firefighters group pic.twitter.com/dHcCKbiUpR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2024

While Vance was getting jeered in Boston, Kamala was speaking to a raucous crowd of thousands in Savannah, all of whom lined up in the rain to see her.

Though the city is represented by a Republican in Congress, enthusiasm didn’t seem to be lacking.

The scene now at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena, where more than 5,000 people are awaiting Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s set to speak in about 45 minutes. #gapol pic.twitter.com/mWS4fntR8t — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 29, 2024

Ever since Kamala ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket, she’s drawn huge crowds on the stump (much to Trump’s chagrin). But she’s faced criticism for avoiding interviews with traditional media outlets.

So this week, she and Tim Walz sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash. The interview aired Thursday night, and it was remarkable for its… normalcy. Kamala wasn’t antagonistic or argumentative. She came across as a… normal woman and politician.

“One of my highest priorities is to do what we can to strengthen and support the middle class,” she said at the start of the interview.

Later, she said America is ready to move past Donald Trump. (The polls bear that out, with Kamala maintaining a lead over her 78-year-old opponent nationally. They’re locked in a virtual dead heat in Georgia.)

Kamala Harris: I think sadly, we have had in the former president, someone who is really been pushing an agenda about diminishing the character of who we are as Americans really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that pic.twitter.com/5fjc7lLkI3 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2024

Speaking of which, when Kamala was asked about Trump’s racist attacks about her identity, she simply moved along.

“Next question, please,” she replied.

BASH: Trump suggested that you happened to turn Black recently for political purposes, questioning a core part of your identity.



HARRIS: Same old tired playbook. Next question, please.



BASH: That's it?



HARRIS: That's it. pic.twitter.com/RTNin7siVL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2024

Don’t let Kamala’s sweet tooth fool you. She can also bite. Whew!