Get to know Aaron Holliday, the gorgeous queer breakout star of ‘Cocaine Bear’

Image Credit: Getty Images

This weekend, Cocaine Bear comes roaring into theaters, hoping to hit that same horror-comedy sweet spot as the killer doll M3GAN just a few weeks back.

Needless to say, the gays are excited just based on that title alone! But Cocaine Bear also boasts the delightful Elizabeth Banks as its director, as well as a pretty incredible ensemble that includes everyone from The Americans‘ Keri Russell to Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson to esteemed character actress Margo Martindale.

But, amid all of the absurd cocaine-fueled mayhem, there’s one cast member who really caught our eye, and that’s rising queer star Aaron Holliday.

In the film, Holliday plays Stache, a member of a knife-wielding gang known as The Duchamps, who settled on their name because they’re all obsessed with French Dada artist Marcel Duchamp, of course. (See, we told you this movie was absurd!)

Holliday with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich in ‘Cocaine Bear’ Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Holliday’s previous credits include a recurring role in Amy Adams-led mystery series Sharp Objects, the Netflix teen dramedy Moxie, and an appearance in season two of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria.

Looking ahead, the actor has a promising role in the queer coming-of-age indie Crush It, as well as the eerie-sounding found footage horror For The Night.

Holliday made quite an impression on the Cocaine Bear red carpet, rocking—of all things—a tattered Hanes tank top, complemented perfectly by a dramatic beaded corset and black leather pants.

He’s seen here pictured with pal Hunter Doohan (of Wednesday and Your Honor fame):

Image Credit: Getty Images

Over on Instagram, Holliday’s got plenty more high-fashion looks, gorgeous photography, and even a few artful thirst traps. We’re here for it!

Cocaine Bear is now playing in theaters everywhere.