credit: Gap

Attention queers! Put down the Zara and ASOS and feel the rush of …the Gap?!

You heard correctly. The mall favorite of the ’90s is coming for your hipster crop top and baggy jeans dollars with the help of pop twink superstar Troye Sivan.

The 29-year-old stars in Gap’s Fall 2024 denim campaign and shows off his moves in a new clip that harkens back to the brand’s classic turn-of-the-century dance commercials.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

In the video entitled “Get Loose,” which was filmed by Dan Martensen, Sivan shakes his booty and thrusts his hips alongside the Dutch dance troop CDK Company to the soundtrack of Thundercat’s “Funny Thing.”

While the whole group is decked out in the brand’s loose-fit collection, Sivan specifically rocks The Baggy Jean and the women’s Supima® Relaxed Tee. The sizing has a cropped effect giving a glimpse of Sivan’s waist.

If Sivan’s flow looks familiar that’s because the campaign was choreographed by Sergio Reis, who previously worked with the singer on the music videos for “Rush” and “Got Me Started.“

On top of having a Gap hoodie that he wore all the time as a teen, Sivan disclosed that he was really excited to further his choreo era by working with Reis again.

“I’m a really big fan of the branding and the clothing and everything about this [campaign] felt really right to me,” he told Rolling Stone. “And then the fact that it was Sergio who was directing this campaign — it just felt like a natural extension and made perfect sense.”

Tapping into the zeitgeist with Sivan is just the latest step Gap, Inc. has taken to rebrand itself with a more modern spin by also throwing it back with a ’90s retro vibe.

“This fall, we are celebrating Gap’s 55-year heritage in denim with a collection of loose styles that allow for self-expression,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap.

“Our new campaign featuring Troye Sivan perfectly captures the spirit of this moment with an attitude that showcases the movement of our denim and delivers fashion as entertainment.”

And it looks like another gay man is to thank for Gap’s new trendier feel.

Earlier this year, the company installed out fashion designer and former Project Runway judge Zac Posen as its Creative Director, as well as the Chief Creative Officer at Old Navy.

On Tuesday, Posen also dropped the new Old Navy denim campaign that also paid homage to those choreographed Gap ads from the late ’90s.

Entitled “Jeanius,” the clip features supermodel Precious Lee and a group of dancers in head-to-toe denim performing to “Love Sensation” by Loleatta Holloway.

The queer excellence continued thanks to styling by Queerties Style Icon nominee Dara Allen and choreographer Ryan Heffington.

The entire Gap and Old Navy collections are available now in stores and online.

Meanwhile, Sivan is set to show off more of his dance prowess while donning sluttier looks once his Sweat Tour with Charli XCX launches in September.

Until then, “go back, back to 1999” by taking a look at these awesome Gap ads that never go out of style: