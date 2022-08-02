The ghost of Melania’s murdered rose garden is back to haunt us once again

Oh, brother. Here we go again.

Melania Trump‘s murdered rose garden is back in the news. As is that rug she was reportedly photographing while armed civilians sent by her husband stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and sh*t all over the floors.

The new 60th anniversary edition of “The White House: An Historic Guide” was just released and it reveals photos of all the updates to the People’s House made by recent administrations, including Laura Bush’s redo of the Lincoln Bedroom, the Obamas renovation of the Treaty Room, and a first look at several of Melania Trump’s contributions.

Per The Washington Post:

All presidential families leave their mark on the White House, although they don’t know how long their design changes will stay in place. This 26th edition of the official guide — published by the White House Historical Association, which funds much of the refurbishing — was released July 28, the birthday of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. She nurtured the idea of the White House as a living museum and conceived the guidebook in 1962 to give visitors a comprehensive reference guide to it.

During her four years living in the White House, Melania redid the Blue Room and Red Room downstairs and, of course, ripped out Jackie’s iconic Rose Garden. Upstairs, she revamped the Center Hall, the Queen’s Bedroom, and the Yellow Oval Room.

The Yellow Oval Room, where the president hosts small receptions and meets with guests of honor before State Dinners, includes a custom-made rug woven specifically for the space.

Stewart D. McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, says, “The rug is an American-made rug we funded to go in this space. Mrs. Trump was very involved in the style and design of this rug, which includes roses, blue ribbons and a yellow border and trellis motif that goes around the perimeter of the rug.”

Though we’re not 100% sure this is the rug Melania was busy photographing when insurrections ransacked the Capitol building, it sure sounds like it.

Last month, the ex-FLOTUS issued a statement saying she was totally “unaware” of the violence that was unfolding mere blocks away because she was too busy taking “archival photographs” of the White House.

“As with all first ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” she claimed. “As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”

Her excuse for ignoring the issursection was immediately disproved, however, by the text she wrote to then-chief of staff Stephanie Grisham on the afternoon of January 6 in which Grisham specifically asked if she wanted to send a tweet calling for an end to the violence on Capitol Hill and Melania simply responded, “No.”

The latest edition of “The White House: An Historic Guide” retails for $22.95 and is being sold through the White House Historical Association, a private nonprofit that funds most of the conservation work and preservation as well as acquisition of new items at the executive mansion.

