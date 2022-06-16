Ginni Thomas may need a “great f***ing criminal lawyer” after latest revelation

More bad news for Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ginni’s far-right activism, and in particular her involvement in the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, continues to come into clearer focus. Now the Washington Post is reporting that she exchanged emails with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process.

It’s a horrible look for Ginni, who we now attended Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, urged 29 GOP lawmakers in Arizona to ignore Biden’s victory in the state, and sent unhinged text messages to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

The Post reports that Thomas’ emails with Eastman show that Thomas’s “efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known,” according to two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Eastman was among those who spoke at The Ellipse just before the Capitol riot. He is credited with drafting a memo that legal experts have described as a “coup cloaked in legal language,” outlining a plan for former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of President Biden’s victory.

Democrats have made the case that Ginni’s repeated efforts to tamper with the election mean her husband should recuse himself from any case involving January 6 or the 2020 election. He was the only justice to cast a vote against forcing Trump to hand over records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell took it a step further, arguing that she’ll need a “great f***ing criminal lawyer” now that she’s so deeply implicated in the attempted coup.

And many observers think it’s officially time for Clarence Thomas to be impeached:

Republicans would impeach Clarence Thomas if the tables were turned. It would be the top story on Fox & Friends and then the top story on Hannity and Ingraham and Carlson. They would beat that drum over and over and over. Clarence Thomas is too compromised to sit on the Court. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 16, 2022

Lead insurrectionist John Eastman clerked for Clarence Thomas Lead insurrectionist Ginni Thomas is married to Clarence Clarence was the ONLY Justice to vote to prevent Jan 6 investigators from accessing Trump docs Clarence is corrupt beyond repair. Long past time for him to go — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 16, 2022

Every day that Clarence Thomas sits on the Supreme Court is another layer of legitimacy peeled away from that institution. He should be impeached, and his Wife should be grilled by the DOJ. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) June 15, 2022

Clarence Thomas is completely compromised. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 16, 2022

If you don’t think Clarence Thomas knew about his wife Ginni Thomas committing sedition, you’re wrong, in fact, he’s been helping her the entire time. Our SCOTUS is compromised. — Ricky Davila ???? (@TheRickyDavila) June 16, 2022