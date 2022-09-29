Ginni Thomas is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

Ginni Thomas, the far-right, anti-LGBTQ wife of far-right, anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is finally meeting with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday.

For weeks, the committee has sought testimony from Thomas over her role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. It’s safe to say there are a lot of lingering questions.

Upon entering her interview, Thomas was questioned by CNN’s Annie Grayer about why she was there.

“Miss Thomas, why do you feel like you need to speak to the committee to clear your name?” Grayer asked.

“Thank you for being here,” replied Thomas, who appeared to be on the verge of disassociation.

Grayer followed up by asking: “Did you speak with your husband about your beliefs about the election being stolen?”

“Thank you for your question,” Thomas said. “I look forward to answering…members,” she added, trailing off.

NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022

The panel is especially interested in those text messages Thomas exchanged with then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to Jan. 6 about overturning the election results.

Here are just a few highlights from Ginni’s totally-not-crazy-sounding texts to Meadows:

“Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

“Mark, I wanted to text you and tell you for days you are in my prayers!! Help This Great President stand firm.”

“Where the heck are all those who benefited by Presidents coattails?!!!”

“Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved.”

Thomas was also present at the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, and said she left before the mob turned violent.

She’s also stressed that she keeps her political views separate from her marriage to Clarence Thomas, but there’s been much scrutiny over Justice Thomas’ lone dissent in a January 6-related case earlier this year.

In January, the Supreme Court rejected ex-president Donald Trump‘s bid to block the release of certain presidential records requested by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. Thomas was the only one of the nine justices who dissented. At the time, he provided no explanation for why he would have approved Trump’s request.