credit: Instagram (@tommydidario)

Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario are living happily ever after in style.

The Good Morning America host and the Extra correspondent, both 38, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this year and are now in the midst of a fabulous summer vacation in Spain.

Benitez and DiDario are avid travelers and often share photos from their exotic vacations with pals. This time, the duo went at it alone as they took in the romantic vibes of Mallorca, the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Rocking His and His shades, DiDario, who is also the host and executive producer of iHeart Media’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, posted a few snaps while posing alongside Benitez on a waterfront balcony during magic hour.

“Always will stop for a magical sunset,” he captioned the images of the gorgeous vistas.

The handsome husbands’ daytime activities were equally enviable.

In addition to soaking up the sun, Benitez and DiDario made sure to take advantage of Mallorca’s crystal clear waters as they dipped their muscular frames in the Mediterranean Sea.

It also offered a chance for DiDario to flaunt the fruits of his long hours in the gym.

He’s solid as a rock!

The pair’s idyllic vacation seems symbolic of their fairytale romance.

After initially meeting online via Instagram in 2015, Benitez and DiDario had instant chemistry.

“By date two, the more we talked, the more we stared into each other’s eyes – completely aware that this was becoming far more than a crush,” Benitez told People.

“For the first time in our lives, we were experiencing true love, and that’s where the adventure started. From that moment on, we were inseparable.”

Nine months later, Benitez got down on one knee and asked DiDario to marry him in one of the most romantic places on the globe: in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

They made it official on April 16, 2016 and walked down the aisle in front of friends and family at a ceremony held inside the historic Walton House in Benitez’s hometown of Miami, Florida.

Eight years later, their love is stronger than ever and has completely changed DiDario’s outlook on life.

“I have learned that I am a hopeless romantic, which completely surprised me,” DiDario previously told Queerty. “I never wanted to get married until l met Gio. Then we met and my whole world changed.”

While we keep sliding into DMs hoping to find our Mr.Right, check out a few more shots of Gio and Tommy’s storybook romance below.