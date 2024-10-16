With an estimated worth of over $13 billion, Giorgio Armani has been a fashion powerhouse since launching his namesake label in 1975.

The Italian designer, who turned 90 in July, is also immensely reserved and has rarely spoken on his private life. While he’s considered to be part of the LGBTQ+ community, one of the last instances of him addresses his sexuality was in a 2000 Vanity Fair article where he noted: “I have had women in my life. And sometimes men.”

But in a new and very personal interview, Armani has opened up about his relationships with male lovers throughout his life and shared intimate details of these special romances.

After disclosing that he lost his virginity to a girl in his class, Armani spoke candidly about his first male crush that occurred while at summer camp.

“I’ve never talked about this,” the designer told the Italian outlet Corriere della Sera. “It happened under a shed on the beach at Misano, at 5 in the afternoon, when all the boys from the summer camp were supposed to have a bit of a quiet time.”

While he didn’t fully elaborate if he had an actual experience or if it was the first time he had same-sex feelings, the object of Armani’s burgeoning affection was for one of the camp counselors.

“I was in a group of boys, and there was a supervisor, a young man, who I felt immediately attracted to. I didn’t fully understand it at the time, and I didn’t pursue it,” he said. “But from that moment on, my life took a different turn.”

Like many young boys, Armani’s “gay awakening” left him confused and excited.

“I didn’t understand what it was. I didn’t distinguish between men and women at the time. It was just an attraction I felt, something beautiful: I couldn’t wait to be near him, to be touched… I felt a huge connection,” he added, before taking pause to honor what a monumental moment that was in his life.

“I’ve never told anyone about this. It’s still a very emotional memory for me.”

In the ’60s, Armani met architect Sergio Galeotti. The duo became business partners, but even more importantly, they were in a relationship for more than a decade.

“We met near the Capannina night club, in Versilia, where I was on holiday for a couple of days,” he recounted. “I saw Sergio in his car and I immediately fell for his Tuscan smile.”

Armani and Galeotti were together throughout the ’70s and ’80s, until tragedy hit. In 1985, Galeotti died from complications due to AIDS and Armani was left completely devastated.

“When Sergio died, a part of me died with him. I must say I’m still amazed that I found within myself the resilience to withstand such an immense pain,” Armani shared.

“I had to tap into my willpower to deal with all the pain and anguish. A whole year spent next to Sergio in his hospital bed. And it all happened as our career was taking off, when we were becoming known, setting up our company, reaching worldwide fame. It was the moment I was gaining confidence in myself, and then this blow hit me.”

For the last several decades, Armani has had his collaborator Leo Dell’Orco, who is the Head of the Men’s Style Office for all collections, at his side.

While the pair are not legally married, Armani wears a ring on his left hand as a symbol of their enduring relationship.

“It’s a wonderful ring with a diamond. Leo gave it to me, and I had to save it,” Armani told the outlet about running into his burning villa in 2022 in order to retrieve the ring.

Despite their strong connection and risking being burned alive, Armani is still hesitant to say he is in love with Dell’Orco.

“I’m a bit indifferent to that. I think it over and realize there’s no point in being in love and giving it so little space, because I just don’t have that much space,” he clarified. “But I have deep affection for Leo Dell’Orco, who has lived with me for years and is the person closest to me.”

Elsewhere in the article, Armani opened up about his succession plans as its been inferred that Dell’Orco and niece Silvana Armani, who oversees the womenswear lines, would take over once the designer steps down.

“I’ve set up a kind of framework, or protocol, that should be followed by whoever comes after me to carry on my legacy,” Armani said. “I can still allow myself two or three years at the head of the company, but more than that would be a mistake.”

For now, Armani shows no sign of slowing down as he’s set to debut his spring 2025 collection Wednesday, October 17th at 9pm ET. The runway spectacle will coincide with the opening of a massive new Madison Avenue building that will house residential units, an Armani/Ristorante and the new Giorgio Armani and Armani/Casa boutiques.

