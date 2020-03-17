Girl who licked toilet seat in “coronavirus challenge” insists she protected because she’s on PrEP

Ava Louise is an aspiring influencer from New Jersey who is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old drew very negative attention to herself when she shared a stomach-churning TikTok video of herself licking an airplane toilet seat and calling it the “coronavirus challenge.”

In the truly vile video, Ava Louise can be seen crouching down next to the toilet in an airplane lavatory and placing her tongue on the seat then flashing a peace sign to the camera.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane ?? pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

If that wasn’t vile enough, Ava Louise responded to criticism over the stunt with a tweet falsely claiming that, since she is on PrEP, she’s safe from the disease.

“Guys I can’t get coronavirus I’m on PREP,” she wrote.

Guys I can’t get coronavirus I’m on PREP — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 17, 2020

For the record: While scientists are currently testing to see if certain antivirals used to treat HIV may also work to treat coronavirus, rumors that people already on Truvada are protected from COVID-19 are completely unsubstantiated.

Also, Truvada definitely doesn’t protect against E. coli, the bacteria that lives inside people’s intestines and is frequently found around toilets and on toilet seats.

Ava Louise also released a video saying she doesn’t regret licking the toilet seat and starting the “coronavirus challenge.”

Nor is she sorry.

“I will never apologize for what I have done,” she said. “You’re all so f*cking stupid. There’s a reason coronavirus is taking out people over 50. Because you’re all idiots who ruined our country, our economy, and raised clout-chasing idiots like me, the person you all hate so much! Darwinism is doing it’s job by knocking you out with this virus!”

Normally, we’d include the video below, but we’re not gonna do that this time.

Seriously, folks, take care of yourselves. Wash your hands, disinfect surfaces, avoid crowds, and please, for the love of god, don’t lick any toilet seats.

