‘Glee’ star Kevin McHale just admitted to “accidentally poisoning” his boyfriend

Actor Kevin McHale, known for his role as Artie on the Fox series Glee just made a confession: he accidentally poisoned his boyfriend, Austin McKenzie with sausage.

The revelation comes as something of a relief, as McKenzie became violently ill last week with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. McHale took to Twitter to reassure fans that Austin did not have the coronavirus; rather a nasty case of food poisoning from undercooked sausage.

“But have you undercooked chicken sausage (unintentionally) and then served it to your bf and then he got superrrrr sick and you thought it was COVID and you got tested twice but nah you just fed him salmonella?” McHale tweeted. “He should break up with me. I would.”

McKenzie himself decided to have some fun with his diagnosis, changing his Twitter bio to read “I left Twitter years ago. I’m back on now to monitor my thirsty boyfriend, Kevin Mchale, who “accidentally” gave me salmonella 5 days ago.” McHale apparently enjoyed the quip himself, as he tweeted a picture of it.

Fortunately, it appears Austin will not be breaking up with Kevin over the salmonella. That’s forgiveness, folks.