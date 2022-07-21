Glenn Greenwald defends Matt Gaetz’s vote against gay marriage and Twitter can’t even with him anymore

Once-respected journalist/right wing golden boy Glenn Greenwald has come to the defense of his buddy Matt Gaetz after the anti-LGBTQ congressman voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law.

In a series of tweets, Greenwald, who is gay and married to a man, defended Gaetz’s vote against the Respect For Marriage Act, which would bar states from discriminating on the basis of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin” against couples who wish to get married.

“In 2015, Florida banned adoptions by same-sex couples,” he tweeted yesterday. “The bill in the lower house to rescind that ban was sponsored by then-State Rep. @mattgaetz. It passed the Senate only because he convinced his father, a powerful GOP Senator, that the ban was wrong.”

(For the record: This isn’t true. Gaetz’s father said he supported the bill because an appeals court had already declared the ban unconstitutional five years earlier, in 2010. His son, Matt, had nothing to do with his decision.)

In a follow-up tweet, Greenwald added: “Yesterday, Gaetz was one of the House Republicans to vote against codification of Obergefell (same-sex marriages). That NO vote wasn’t due to opposition to marriage equality but to his view that individual states have always regulated marriage, not the federal government.”

(For the record: Historically, the federal government has intervened to prevent states from engaging in certain behavior that interferes with, or is in conflict with, federal law. Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution, commonly referred to as the Supremacy Clause, establishes that the federal law takes precedence over state laws.)

Yesterday, Gaetz was one of the House Republicans to vote against codification of Obergefell (same-sex marriages). That NO vote wasn't due to opposition to marriage equality but to his view that individual states have always regulated marriage, not the federal government. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 20, 2022

This isn’t the first time Greenwald has gone to bat for Gaetz. Last year, he defended the anti-LGBTQ Florida lawmaker after he was accused of having sex with a high schooler, saying he was legally entitled to commit statutory rape with whatever “consenting” teenage girl who asks for it.

“If you don’t think it should be legal for 17 year-olds to have sex with anyone they want, go write to the governors and legislatures in 37 states & the District of Columbia which made it legal,” Greenwald tweeted in April 2021 shortly after Gaetz’s teen sex scandal first broke.

If you don’t think it should be legal for 17 year-olds to have sex with anyone they want, go write to the governors and legislatures in 37 states & the District of Columbia which made it legal. I’m not the one who passed those laws. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2021

What Greenwald conveniently left out of his tweet was that many of the states that allow 16 or 17 year olds to have sex require that both consenting partners be of similar ages, usually within a few years of one another. At the time Gaetz allegedly had sex with the 17-year-old, he was 38.

Here's how folx are responding to Greenwald's latest defense of Gaetz…

