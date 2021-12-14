Glenn Greenwald is flipping out over Hollywood cancel culture and the whole world is like “Girl, stahp!”

Right wing golden boy Glenn Greenwald is being dragged on Twitter today after going on tangent about a movie that was released 30 years ago.

This morning, the once-respected gay journalist/defender of statutory rape went a long–very long–Twitter tirade about how Oliver Stone’s 1991 film “JFK” nearly ruined the iconic director’s career because of cancel culture.

“In 1991, Oliver Stone was the most celebrated director in Hollywood, having won 2 Oscars in 4 years,” Greenwalk wrote. “Instead of cashing in, he used his platform to make ‘JFK,’ the first mainstream cultural product to question the official JFK narrative. He was pilloried and destroyed for it.”

In 1991, Oliver Stone was the most celebrated director in Hollywood, having won 2 Oscars in 4 years. Instead of cashing in, he used his platform to make "JFK," the first mainstream cultural product to question the official JFK narrative. He was pilloried and destroyed for it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2021

Greenwald fired off another six tweets about how the “corporate press” went after Stone for the film, then he attacked “snotty movie critics” of disagreeing with him before posting a picture of himself and Stone together and claiming he just had the celebrated director over to his house last Sunday.

At the time of its release, “JFK” was criticized for taking liberties with historical facts, but it still made over $200 million at the international box office. It was also nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning a total of two, and four Golden Globes, winning one.

Siskel and Ebert gave it two thumbs up. Time magazine ranked it the fourth best film of 1991. And it currently holds an approval rating of 84% based on 64 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Stone, who is worth an estimated $70 million and once praised Russia’s homophobic “gay propaganda” law, went on to produce and direct several more hit films with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

But, according to Greenwald, he was “pilloried and his reputation destroyed” by the press.

Now, for the replies…

Um, JFK was a wildly popular movie that got all the “thumbs-up”, got nominated for a boatload of Oscars, put Stone on every TV show/magazine cover, and sold a ton of VHS tapes for years.

Your tweet above is as historically accurate as the movie itself. — Dmitriy Mandel aka Schnitzel 🐈 (@mndl_nyc) December 14, 2021

So destroyed that JFK was his biggest international hit and it and his subsequent films went on to make over a billion dollars internationally. Good research, chief. pic.twitter.com/v0STrO7Epm — Aaron Starmer (@AaronStarmer) December 14, 2021

‘destroyed’- nominated for EIGHT Oscars. Went on to make countless more successful films including ‘Natural Born Killers’ and ‘Nixon’ — Adam Silver (@adamhsilver) December 14, 2021

JFK. Yep you’ve really got your finger on the pulse of the young American public Glenn. 🤡 — Nathan Tribble (@TroubledTribbs) December 14, 2021

Not only was JFK as several people have indicated a huge hit and nominated for multiple Oscars it was Roger Ebert’s top film of the year and on his top 10 films of the 90’s and he was the biggest most mainstream film reviewer around at the time. — OBD Films (@OBDfilms) December 14, 2021

Being 👏 Nominated 👏 But 👏 Not 👏 Winning 👏 Best 👏 Picture 👏 Is 👏 Cancel 👏 Culture — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 14, 2021

You know a director’s career is destroyed when they get to direct movies with Angelina Jolie and Anthony Hopkins — future historian 🪐 (@yesbagdad) December 14, 2021

wow can i be pilloried and destroyed too pic.twitter.com/m30LKdOOmf — Goatstein (@MandelaFace) December 14, 2021

I mean… you say he was “destroyed” but he still went on the have an incredibly successful career after JFK so he wasn’t really ‘destroyed’ was he? — Kyri (@KKMUFC2020) December 14, 2021

It’s pretty cool that you can just straight up make stuff up that’s not just wrong but also the complete opposite of reality and then call yourself a real independent free thinking journalist — Wrought (@Wr0ught_) December 14, 2021

