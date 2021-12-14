calm down

Glenn Greenwald is flipping out over Hollywood cancel culture and the whole world is like “Girl, stahp!”

By

Right wing golden boy Glenn Greenwald is being dragged on Twitter today after going on tangent about a movie that was released 30 years ago.

This morning, the once-respected gay journalist/defender of statutory rape went a long–very long–Twitter tirade about how Oliver Stone’s 1991 film “JFK” nearly ruined the iconic director’s career because of cancel culture.

“In 1991, Oliver Stone was the most celebrated director in Hollywood, having won 2 Oscars in 4 years,” Greenwalk wrote. “Instead of cashing in, he used his platform to make ‘JFK,’ the first mainstream cultural product to question the official JFK narrative. He was pilloried and destroyed for it.”

Greenwald fired off another six tweets about how the “corporate press” went after Stone for the film, then he attacked “snotty movie critics” of disagreeing with him before posting a picture of himself and Stone together and claiming he just had the celebrated director over to his house last Sunday.

Related: Tulsi Gabbard and Glenn Greenwald team up with website for right-wing extremists because of course

At the time of its release, “JFK” was criticized for taking liberties with historical facts, but it still made over $200 million at the international box office. It was also nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning a total of two, and four Golden Globes, winning one.

Siskel and Ebert gave it two thumbs up. Time magazine ranked it the fourth best film of 1991. And it currently holds an approval rating of 84% based on 64 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Stone, who is worth an estimated $70 million and once praised Russia’s homophobic “gay propaganda” law, went on to produce and direct several more hit films with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Related: ‘Snowden’ director Oliver Stone says Russia’s antigay law is “sensible”

But, according to Greenwald, he was “pilloried and his reputation destroyed” by the press.

Now, for the replies…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.