Global goods: See the cast of 'Drag Race Global All Stars' in & out of drag

July 15, 2024
Image Credit: World Of Wonder / Paramount+

This summer, fierce challengers from around the world will come together to compete in the ultimate test of talent and skill….

We’re talking, of course, about RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars—the highly anticipated drag battle royale of olympic proportions!

Yes, after years of rumors, we’re finally getting a truly international season of Drag Race All Stars, which will bring together 12 iconic queens from 12 different countries from across this worldwide franchise to via for a $200,000 grand prize and their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame. And it’s arriving even sooner than we imagined, premiering August 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S!

Speaking of, repping for Team USA will be none other than the “dancing queen” herself, Alyssa Edwards, who always delivers TV gold. And while she’s sure to be a fan favorite with her “home court advantage,” the real joy of Global All Stars is introducing audiences—who perhaps only watch the “original recipe” American seasons—to some of the most incredible drag talent from all corners of the earth.

As ever, the series has announced its gag-worthy global cast with a traditional “Meet The Queens” video, which you can watch below.

But we’ve gone ahead and done a little more internet sleuthing to track down some out-of-drag photos of each queen and assembled this handy guide, so you can remember the faces—and the mugs—you’ll be rooting for all season long.

So, catch up on the “Meet The Queens” video for the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, then click through below to learn more and see what these queens look like behind the drag illusion.

Alyssa Edwards

Country: USA | Age: 43

Past Season (Placement): Drag Race Season 5 (6th), Drag Race All Stars 2 (5th)

Bio: Alyssa Edwards is a legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Alyssa is famous for her candid chat, tongue-pops, quirky personality, and a bold, grand, and over-the-top drag aesthetic embodying the Texas spirit. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company showcased in the series Dancing Queen, Alyssa’s aim is on the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

Athena Likis

Country: Belgium | Age: 27

Past Season (Placement): 2023’s Belgique Season 1 (2nd)

Bio: Athena Sorgelikis is a Belgian drag queen and finalist from Drag Race Belgique season 1. Performing for five years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi, and mythology. Athena is vocal about sharing her story of overcoming a strict Christian upbringing and is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Eva Le Queen

Country: Philippines | Age: 35

Past Season (Placement): 2022’s Drag Race Philippines Season 1 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Eva Le Queen hails from Manila, Philippines. Having recently finished in the top three of her season, Eva is known for her elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. She is excited to represent her country and hopes to continue inspiring others through her drag.

Gala Varo

Country: Mexico | Age: 34

Past Season (Placement): 2023’s Drag Race Mexico Season 1 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Gala Varo from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, most recently finishing in the top four during her season. Originally a model, acrobat, and dancer, Gala later became a full-time drag performer. Inspired by artists like Salvador Dali, she is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus

Country: England | Age: 31

Past Season (Placement): 2021’s Drag Race UK Season 3 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Kitty Scott-Claus, a fun-loving queen from London known for her humor and camp style, was the runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3. Kitty’s background in musical theater and pantomime adds to her entertaining performances, and she is excited to compete on a global stage, bringing her vibrant personality and improved fashion sense.

Kween Kong

Country: Australia | Age: 31

Past Season (Placement): 2022’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Kween Kong from Adelaide, Australia, is known for her powerhouse performances and Tongan-Samoan heritage. A finalist during her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween is also a professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Miranda Lebrão

Country: Brazil | Age: 34

Past Season (Placement): 2023’s Drag Race Brasil (Runner-Up)

Bio: Miranda Lebrão is an actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing in the top four during her season. With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings drama and transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Nehellenia

Country: Italy | Age: 33

Past Season (Placement): 2022’s Drag Race Italia Season 2 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Nehellenia from Rome, Italy, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia. With 11 years of drag experience, Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality. Having grown significantly since last seen, she is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Pythia

Country: Canada | Age: 28

Past Season (Placement): 2021’s Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Pythia is a queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, creating a unique and captivating style. Known for her creativity and attention to detail, she brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Pythia aims to impress the global audience with her innovative approach to drag.

Soa de Muse

Country: France | Age: 31

Past Season (Placement): 2022’s Drag Race France Season 1 (Runner-Up)

Bio: Soa de Muse, from Paris, France, finished in the top three on Drag Race France. Moving to Martinique at 15, Soa discovered a love for theater and returned to France at 20 to pursue performance. After finding drag through RuPaul’s Drag Race, Soa became a well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy, and cabaret. They have performed across France, including at iconic Parisian venues and co-founded the cabaret La Bouche. Soa’s drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa seeks to represent universal diversity.

Tessa Testicle

Country: Germany | Age: 21

Past Season (Placement): 2023’s Drag Race Germany Season 1 (8th)

Bio: Tessa Testicle, from Basel, Switzerland, is known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Tessa’s drag name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. Bullied in school, she found acceptance in drag after discovering RuPaul’s Drag Race. A fashion design student, she created all her looks for Drag Race Germany and  blends glamor with gender identity exploration, constantly surprising her audience. 

Vanity Vain

Country: Sweden | Age: 31

Past Season (Placement): 2023’s Drag Race Sverige Season 1 (3rd)

Bio: Official bio: Vanity Vain, from Linköping, Sweden, finished third on Drag Race Sweden. Based in Stockholm, Vanity has been doing drag for eight years and describes her aesthetic as “very rock and roll, ’80s, sex on legs.” Drag saved her mental health, giving her confidence and Drag Race Sweden enabled her to pursue drag full time. Vanity loves performing and singing but dreads comedy challenges. Known for her excellent makeup skills, she is ready for the competition with sharpened claws and polished shoes.

