Global goods: See the cast of ‘Drag Race Global All Stars’ in & out of drag

This summer, fierce challengers from around the world will come together to compete in the ultimate test of talent and skill….

We’re talking, of course, about RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars—the highly anticipated drag battle royale of olympic proportions!

Yes, after years of rumors, we’re finally getting a truly international season of Drag Race All Stars, which will bring together 12 iconic queens from 12 different countries from across this worldwide franchise to via for a $200,000 grand prize and their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame. And it’s arriving even sooner than we imagined, premiering August 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S!

Speaking of, repping for Team USA will be none other than the “dancing queen” herself, Alyssa Edwards, who always delivers TV gold. And while she’s sure to be a fan favorite with her “home court advantage,” the real joy of Global All Stars is introducing audiences—who perhaps only watch the “original recipe” American seasons—to some of the most incredible drag talent from all corners of the earth.

As ever, the series has announced its gag-worthy global cast with a traditional “Meet The Queens” video, which you can watch below.

But we’ve gone ahead and done a little more internet sleuthing to track down some out-of-drag photos of each queen and assembled this handy guide, so you can remember the faces—and the mugs—you’ll be rooting for all season long.

So, catch up on the “Meet The Queens” video for the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, then click through below to learn more and see what these queens look like behind the drag illusion.