DeMarco Morgan

The co-anchor of GMA3, DeMarco Morgan is a keen cyclist. The 45-year-old has often shared photos of himself on social media taking part in charity bike runs. In most of these, he’s wearing cycling shorts.

Late last month, he shared some images that led to a flood of praise. The olive-green shorts showed off many of his curves.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Besides compliments, at the time, the images didn’t create much fuss. This week, a report on Page Six claims senior figures at ABC News (owned by Disney) have concerns that Morgan is posting too many images of himself in cycling shorts. And they’re a bit too figure-hugging.

“Executives at the highest levels of ABC have flagged the photos internally,” a source told Page Six, adding, “It leaves very little to the imagination.”

There was no clarification that any action was taken. ABC News and Morgan did not respond to any requests for comment.

At the time of writing, his cycling photos still appear online. Some commentators say Morgan is wearing a “cup” to protect his groin area – a common aid for long-distance cyclists. However, this is speculation and unknown for sure.

Morgan grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He began his career with WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi, followed by stints at WISN in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and WNBC in New York.

He became part of a rotating line-up of hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2022 after TJ Holmes left following news of his affair with co-host Amy Robach.

Morgan and Eva Pilgrim were named permanent anchors in May 2023.

Online, most people can’t see what the fuss is all about. Let the man be!

.@ABCGMA3 is a joke of a network if they are truly concerned with DeMarco Morgan wearing biker shorts while, gasp, biking! — Joe (@joescranium) May 16, 2024

ABC needs to be thanking Demarco Morgan's dingaling print for an increase in viewership. Hell, of I was head of programming, guess who would be doing a Tour de France segment next week?



DEMARCO. 😭 https://t.co/qepERzvTbQ — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 17, 2024

We hope Morgan doesn’t stop posting his cycling pics. Anything that inspires others to potentially take up exercise is a good thing, right?

Don't forget to share: