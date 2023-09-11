GMA’s Robin Roberts and wife Amber Laign share stunning wedding pics

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign (Photo: Michael Le Brecht II/ABC News)

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign married on Friday. They shared some beautiful wedding photos yesterday of themselves on their big day.

The intimate event took place in the backyard of their home. Roberts’ childhood pastor acted as officiant.

On Instagram, Roberts wrote, “An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come! pic.twitter.com/WvpjRkQurL — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 10, 2023

According to Good Morning America, both women wore gowns designed by Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

They entered their reception afterward as a violinist played “Can You Feel The Love Tonight”.

Calamari rings

The women met 18 years ago after being set up on a blind date by friends. They have had their fair share of challenges, including helping each other through two bouts of breast cancer.

They proposed to one another in late 2022 while dining out in Connecticut. The women used calamari rings.

“We took the calamari rings and we slapped them on each other’s fingers and we just we proposed to one another,” Roberts said. “Now looking back, it was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it … it was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.'”

Roberts says the event was a celebration of their relationship.

“Many people go into marriage hoping for and looking for what Amber and I already know we have, and so ours is a celebration. We’ve been living our happily ever after through all the ups and downs, so it’s a celebration.”

Tommy DiDario and Gio Benitez

Among the guests at the event was Entertainment Reporter Tommy DiDario, husband of Gio Benitez. He also posted a photo to Instagram from the event.

“This weekend we celebrated the love between two very special people. @robinrobertsgma and @amberita1227 have a love story that could make even the coldest glacier in the world melt,” he said. “They champion one another, always put each other first, and lead with loyalty. Their love is infectious. We celebrate their love today and always. The #TravelSquad couldn’t be happier for their next chapter. Enjoy your honeymoon, lovebirds.”