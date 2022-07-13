Go between the sheets with Harry Styles for some quality bisexual spoon time

Harry Styles is back on his bisexual breadcrumb-trail business in “Late Night Talking”, and we’re eating it up like Central Park pigeons.

In this latest installation in the singer’s “gender indiscriminate flirty group-hang” series (alongside “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar“), he takes the viewer under the covers, gets in some quality little-spoon time, and officiates a quaint lesbian wedding.

Another fun scene sees Harry on a cute Lady and the Tramp-style spaghetti dinner date with a guy — all from the comfort of his bed, of course.

Needless to say, the Harries™ are going a little feral:

On top of the video itself, he preceded its premiere with this backstage tour pic that proved it pays to advertise:

Join Harry in a journey down the rest and relaxation rabbit hole in “Late Night Talking”: