God save the queen — and by that, we mean Anderson Cooper!

The beloved silver fox journalist was on the ground when Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday evening, attempting to update CNN viewers through powerful winds and torrential downpours.

Yo why is Anderson Cooper in the wild fighting the elements? He’s supposed to be a studio artist. I am confusion.pic.twitter.com/MTw0aJM8j4 — Renee ? (@PettyLupone) October 10, 2024

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the hurricane was “significant” but “thankfully … not the worst case scenario,” though it was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall and brought “deadly storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast” before it was eventually downgraded to a Category 1.

Nevertheless, the Anderson Cooper 360 host seemed to be on-air during the worst of it, and the girls were worried!

At one point, he was even hit in the face by flying debris!!

Watch.

“That wasn’t good”: Anderson Cooper gets whacked by debris whilst reporting at the water’s edge. #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/T8pAh6SwpZ — ??á? ?’???? Global News (@ConsumerSOS) October 10, 2024

“The water now is really starting to pour over,” he told viewers before getting struck. “If you look at the ground — whoa. OK, that wasn’t good.”

The moment was nearly too much for the veteran reporter, and he quickly added, “Um, we’ll probably go inside shortly, but you can see the amount of water here on the ground.”

Of course, the dramatics were heightened when CNN cut to fellow anchor Kaitlan Collins, who assured “very concerned” viewers that “Anderson is OK.”

As she explained, “[It’s] just obviously understandably difficult to establish a connection when you’re seeing what’s happening with the wind and the rain and obviously the deteriorating conditions by the minute.”

Naturally, the internet was freaking out over both the crush-worthy newscaster’s safety in the dangerous storm and his dedication to covering the story.

CNN got my boy Anderson Cooper out there fighting for his life pic.twitter.com/hJoMcGG3cV — pem ? (@pemchas) October 10, 2024

why they got anderson cooper like this on cnn pic.twitter.com/Pc32QrW0Xb — jasmine ? (@jazzyliyana) October 10, 2024

why did they send anderson cooper out there to die that’s homophobic — sarah #bIm?????? (@bbqera5) October 10, 2024

this is how anderson cooper looked last night on CNN#hurricanemilton pic.twitter.com/yEiAl3T13K — hails (@hailsbethmcc) October 10, 2024

While Cooper has yet to comment on the harsh conditions (or hit to the noggin), he shared a clip from his new podcast about grief on Thursday morning. So, presumably, the father of two made it out safe and sound.

That said, the 57-year-old certainly went through the wringer documenting those whipping winds and thrashing rain.

And while CNN recently limited his and co-host Andy Cohen‘s alcohol consumption for their annual New Year’s Eve broadcasts, we’d say he’s earned the right to black out this December if he so chooses!

CNN had better let Anderson Cooper black out on New Year’s Eve for this. pic.twitter.com/MvAxR8Ekiv — Alexis (@TheNotoriousLEX) October 10, 2024

I like how CNN sees no problem with putting Anderson Cooper smack dab in the center of Hurricane Milton but somehow draw the line at letting him drink on New Year’s Eve — Emily (@emilybernay) October 10, 2024

Of course, anyone who’s followed Cooper’s career knows that he’s an adrenaline chaser who thrives off dangerous and essential storytelling.

The veteran journalist got close to gunfire during a 2012 report from Gaza and has won 20 Emmy Awards in part for his reporting on Hurricane Katrina, the 2004 tsunami, and the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Essentially, he’s a pro at this!

Why is everybody acting like Anderson Cooper hasn't covered hurricanes and warzones his whole career, lol? pic.twitter.com/b4YugItXss — Amber Gannon (@AmbyG05) October 10, 2024

Anyone worried for Anderson Cooper's safety clearly wasn't a junior high student in the '90s. Every week he braved a new danger zone on behalf of us, the impressionable viewers of Channel One. He lives for this stuff. — Jeff Hofmann (@jeff_hofmann) October 10, 2024

Some of you are too young to remember this Anderson Cooper and it shows pic.twitter.com/SaGJvDpOMe — ?it’s a baguette?!???? (@itskatiebrown) October 10, 2024

According to USA Today, “at least two deaths were reported” in Fort Pierce and “more than 3.3 million homes and businesses” were without power as of Thursday morning.

Hopefully, Florida will get a break after two destructive back-to-back hurricanes and the state can focus on speedy relief.

As for our CNN boyfriend, we’re sure that Cooper will be happy to return to his cozy CNN studio. (And we’ll be relieved to see him!)

Check out more reactions from Cooper’s Twitter X fan club below.

Anderson Cooper to the hurricane pic.twitter.com/78bPM1TU9U — The Bucolic Adventures of Lady Ultrasuede ???? (@LadyUltrasuede) October 10, 2024

Uhhh, I think those journalists reporting on the storm should go back inside. They got Anderson cooper out here getting molly wopped by Milton ? — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) October 10, 2024

CNN has been chasing Trump for so long there's a whole generation of people who don't know this is Anderson Cooper in his element.



Just wait til tomorrow when he whips out that black, short sleeve t shirt pic.twitter.com/CNlC7s8a6i — Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) October 10, 2024

? My girlfriend is having a full on melt down because @cnn has her favorite thing on earth @andersoncooper in the middle of a life threatening hurricane.



Warning ?? the following video contains Anderson in danger and her cursing like a sailor. P.S. she loves you too… pic.twitter.com/6MV0beBY3e — Norwood (@DNorwoodC) October 10, 2024

guys i’ve found love footage of anderson cooper pic.twitter.com/7g2IBfQnye — hannah ? (@eilishpiker) October 10, 2024

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.