Gogo boys and power ballads, Andy Cohen on the train, & Shawn Mendes in public

Watch Hilary Duff recreate that iconic pro-gay PSA, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Andy Cohen wore slides on the subway.

Security escorted Penelopy Jean out of the stadium.

RuPaul hyped the cast of A Strange Loop.

Gogo boys danced to ballads.

@cazwellGogo boys dance with emotion.

Shawn Mendes held someone’s phone.

Samuel Sacal woke up in paradise.

The NFL catered to gays.

A gay football fan addressed Qatar.

Pup Amp got ready for Folsom.

And Morgan McMichaels interviewed a child.

