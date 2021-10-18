It’s going to be a truly terrible week for Donald Trump

The day Donald Trump and his lawyers have been avoiding for a long, long time has finally arrived.

The ex-president has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit today. On top of that, his attorneys might also have to confirm the date for his sworn deposition in another case, too.

The first lawsuit involves allegations that Trump’s private security detail physically assaulted a group of protesters outside Trump Tower in New York when he was running for president in 2015.

The second lawsuit involves allegations of defamation by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who Trump called a liar in 2016 when she accused him of sexual misconduct in 2007.

But these are just two cases in an ever-growing mountain of civil suits Trump is facing. There are nearly a dozen pending lawsuits against the ex-president who, until now, was able to delay them all while he was in office.

His lawyers argued he was simply too busy as president to deal with them and, anyway, a sitting president is immune from civil lawsuits, and blah, blah, blah.

But now that he’s a twice-impeached private citizen living in Florida and no longer POTUS, New York state Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez has ordered Trump to appear in a video deposition for the 2015 assault case.

“After defendants spent years unsuccessfully fighting to keep Donald Trump from testifying under oath, we will be taking his testimony in this case on Monday,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Benjamin Dictor, said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting this case, including Mr. Trump’s video testimony, to the jury at his trial.”

As for the Zervos case, Trump has also been ordered by a separate judge to answer questions under oath by December 23.

Now, here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

Donald Trump is currently at Trump Tower in New York to be deposed under oath. Have a nice Monday. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 18, 2021

What are the odds that trump is not going to lie during his deposition today? — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) October 18, 2021

tRump is ordered to give a deposition UNDER OATH in New York on Monday, for a lawsuit filed by protesters.

This should be good! — Holly ?? (@Msdesignerlady) October 18, 2021

Remember when Trump said he could shoot somebody on 5th Ave & not lose any voters. Turns out, he’s testing that theory: Trump’s been ordered to give taped testimony under oath on Monday for a 2015 lawsuit alleging his security guards punched a protester in the head on 5th Ave. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) October 14, 2021

Well, we finally will get Trump telling the truth because he’s under oath. Also, Bigfoot will emerge from Atlantis riding a unicorn this afternoon. — pwithm11 (@pwtham11) October 18, 2021

Trump is being deposed on Monday. He will be under oath. He may burst into flames. Google his deposition from the Trump Univiversity case. It's like a bedtime story. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) October 15, 2021

Trump has arrived for his deposition at Trump Tower. If you are wondering what Trump testifying under oath looks like, here is a clip pic.twitter.com/Qi6eQ6ihUE — Biden_Squadron (@BidenSquadron) October 18, 2021

