If you’re reading this, you’ve officially reached the autumn equinox — a.k.a. the first day of fall; a crisp, fresh, and flannel-colored new start; and official permission to bust out the Halloween decorations.

It’s too early for full-chested optimism, but the past week of LGBTQ+ news is signaling good vibes.

We started on a high note when the gays basically won the Emmys red carpet, Taylor Zakhar Perez teased a Red, White & Royal Blue trilogy, and Ricky Martin got cheeky about Palm Royale.

Then, Troye Sivan clapped back at TikTok, Zachary Quinto slithered across the floor, and Ed Gein joined a Ryan Murphy project. Plus, NFL player Jaelan Phillips suddenly got us interested in football. Go sports!

But we’re only scratching the surface. Over the past week, we’ve dedicated our remaining brain cells to Kit Connor, viral videos, good smells, and baby hippos. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Kick your feet up, grab a beverage, and prepare to fall in love! These are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. A varsity-ready fall collection from… Sniffies?

Image Credit: Sniffies

Hit the locker room because the cheekiest fall collection ever just arrived, and we have Sniffies to thank. The provocative cruising app is no stranger to the merch game. Still, its new collegiate-inspired selection might be its most audacious yet, evoking memories of track sprints, bleacher kisses, and university sports.

Those seeking to join wrestling or enroll in Cruiser University Phys Ed. — LOL — should snag the Cropped Muscle, Collegiate, or Ringer tees (all $52). Otherwise, you can exude back-to-school “f*ck boy” energy with the Track Suit Jacket ($129) and Track Suit Pants ($129) or grab one of their very naughty baseball hats ($35), which feature taglines too salacious to embed.

2. Over the Influence by JoJo

It’s been 20 years since JoJo dropped her chart-topping debut single “Leave (Get Out)” at 13 years old. Fast forward through a handful of hits like “Too Little Too Late,” blockbuster roles, a Broadway stint, and a major label dispute, and you can bet the R&B pop singer has some stories worth sharing.

In her intimate new memoir Over the Influence ($25 on Amazon), the now-33-year-old (who is serving Lady Gaga realness on the book cover) recounts her humble beginnings, fraught familial relationships, career setbacks, and struggles with addiction. Standing in her own truth — and without a ghostwriter — she spares no detail, celeb name drop, vulnerable admission, or uplifting morsel of advice. It’s a must-read for any pop music historian, and I’ll be streaming “Baby It’s You – 2018” all weekend in celebration.

3. Tyler James Williams’ Emmy-worthy arms

Tyler James Williams and his ARMS?!?!?!?! he even had Robin Roberts stammering. damn#emmys pic.twitter.com/sZ5lA7cLP2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2024

OK, so Abbott Elementary went home empty-handed at this year’s Emmy Awards, but leading actor Tyler James Williams (and his bare, busting biceps) made sure the gays got fed.

The actor’s sleeveless gun show was enough to get Gay Twitter X and Robin Roberts all hot and bothered, prompting me to beg for another spinoff of his breakout show entitled Everybody Hates When Chris is Wearing Sleeves.

4. Golden Girls portraits that belong in the Louvre

Thank you for being an extra fabulous friend. If you’ve scrolled through a gay person’s social media feed or visited a Home Goods recently, you’ve likely already seen pics of these maximalist reimaginings of the Golden Girls. And for good reason! These stylish prints from Los Angeles-based artist Heather Perry have all the makings of a gallery wall must-have.

Add some Florida flavor to your abode with Blanche, Rose, Sophia, and Dorothy (available in prints or stretched canvas for $9-$80) or one of Perry’s other imaginative portraits featuring the likes of Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Gaga.

5. Moo Deng, the internet’s favorite baby hippo

This baby hippo from the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand became an overnight celebrity, thanks to her dramatic reactions, eternally wet and slippery body, constant biting, and disdain for doing anything she doesn’t want to do. (Basically, she’s what the internet would call “an eternal mood.”)

If the camera liked Bette Davis, it loves Moo Deng, whose name roughly translates to “bouncy pig.” I’ve never watched so much hippo content in my life, though I’m not yet as obsessed as Sephora, who’s already concocted a cosmetic recipe for the perfect Moo-colored shade of blush.

6. A gagworthy Chappell Roan drag performance

An eager brunch crowd, a well-placed bag of red wine, and a Chappell Roan song were all it took for this hilarious performance by Drag Race Philippines star Brigiding to go viral. Twenty-plus million views later, the campy routine is currently sparking discourse on Gay Twitte r X in regards to the queen’s, erm, nozzle placement. But, in the spirit of Kristen Johnston’s iconic Sex and the City character, I’d like to say, “Whatever happened to fun?”

Perhaps this isn’t exactly what Roan pictured when she wrote “Red Wine Supernova,” but I think the Midwest Princess would be impressed nonetheless. Regardless, I watched it twice after it came across my social media feeds this week. And yes, I almost started throwing dollar bills at my phone screen out of gay instinct.

7. Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along & the “gayest Marvel project yet”

Aubrey Plaza reacts to ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ being called the “gayest Marvel project yet”:



“It better be, cause that’s what I signed up for.”

pic.twitter.com/lQMX43Ysea — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 17, 2024

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Aubrey Plaza?! After seeing the cast for Disney+’s Agatha All Along — a witchy spinoff series built around Hahn’s character from WandaVision — I was ready to forgive Marvel for all past discretions.

Everything about the show — which was named after this campy tune — screams, “I’m gonna give the gays everything they want.” After escaping Westview, Agatha Harkness (Hahn) joins forces with a goth teen (Locke) to form a new coven. The show is a refreshing reprieve from the complex and tangled comic-book movie multiverse. And on top of that, it’s a musical!

The cast is already calling it the “gayest Marvel project yet,” so you know I’ll be tuning in as new episodes drop every Wednesday on Disney+. Now, who’s bringing the cauldron?

8. Fisher-Price Little People Collector Britney Spears

Image Credit: Fisher-Price

Finally, a toy that all guncles can approve of — and purchase for themselves.

This four-piece Little People figurine set from Fisher-Price (available for $25 online) honors Britney Spears‘ legacy with cute characters dressed in her most iconic looks, from the “… Baby One More Time” video to that snake-wielding VMAs performance. Maybe the toy manufacturers are enabling me, but I refuse to be held responsible for any and all recreations I stage after these lil’ Britneys arrive.

9. Mrs. Meyer’s Fall Scents

Move over, Bath & Body Works — there’s a new supreme seasonal scent purveyor, and she’s married.

No joke, I finally felt represented in the media when I saw this Instagram post from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, which equated the arrival of their fall specialty products to breaking news. (“It’s time!”) In a crowded market of pumpkin-spiced everything, I believe their limited-time scents — Acorn Spice, Apple Cider, and Fall Leaves — are severely underrated.

Don’t let an ambiguous title like “acorn spice” fool you. (I don’t know what they meant by that either.) Trust me when I say it’s the perfect combo of nostalgia, freshness, and cozy orange-leaf vibes. And don’t judge if I stock up on dish soap, multi-surface cleaner, hand soap, and scented candles. ($5.29-$10.99 at Target, prices may vary.)

10. Our imminent return to the Heartstopper universe

The Heartstopper trailer is here and you're a blubbering mess. Happy now????



Season 3 ? October 3 pic.twitter.com/OAJdUWNLI8 — Netflix (@netflix) September 17, 2024

Be still, my Heartstopper-loving heart! This week, Netflix dropped the Season 3 trailer for its acclaimed queer teen series, and I’m already prepared to be a blubbering mess when the episodes drop on October 3.

OK, we’ve only seen two-and-a-half minutes of footage, but that coming-of-age soundtrack, bubbling teen angst, and a Jonathan Bailey cameo have me seated already. The romantic professions! A cucumber and condoms! That rugby field make-out!!

So far, Joe Locke and Kit Connor have teased a deeper, older, and much steamier next chapter. In less capable hands, these darker themes could be a stark departure from the show’s trademark innocence and escapism. But this heart-tugging preview — and those cutesy animated leaves — feel like an assurance that Heartstopper will tackle these hurdles in typical fashion: earnestness, authenticity, and a lot of adorable.