‘The Golden Girls’ may return in animated form – check out the pilot

A new, animated spin-off featuring The Golden Girls could be coming to our screens.

Golden Girls 3033 gives our four, favorite, Miami-based seniors a sci-fi twist.

The five-minute pilot has been made by Mike Hollingsworth, who has previously worked as the supervising director on BoJack Horseman, as well as Tuca & Bertie and Inside Job, among others.

Hollingsworth shared the pilot with IndieWire and explained the concept.

Related: “Golden Girls” casting director just spilled some tea on Betty White and we refuse to believe it

He uses the original scripts and audio as a starting point but adds plenty of visual gags and humor. Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) all still live in Miami, but having discovered the fountain of youth, it’s now the year 3033.

Check out the five-minute pilot below.

On the show’s origin, Hollingsworth said he began to get tired of having to fulfill other people’s creative demands and wanted to come up with some of his own ideas.

“Out of frustration, I just started coming up with the craziest ideas, like the most ridiculous concepts,” Hollingsworth said. “I was just riffing in the directors’ room at ‘BoJack,’ like, ‘Well, of course, I’m also working on a show — it’s ‘The Golden Girls,’ [but] they find the fountain of youth, and now they’re in the future.’ It made all the directors laugh, so I would return to it conversationally.”

Hollingsworth says he came up with the pilot himself, but ideally sees episodes as 30 minutes in length, created by a full team of writers and animators.

He says he knows how beloved The Golden Girls is with gay viewers, He got his brother, Bryan to work with him on the pilot character’s design and hopes to put more LGBTQ voices “in the driver’s seat” if Golden Girls 3033 is commissioned.

“It’s ultimately a celebration of the material,” he said. “With this concept, you’re getting the original performances. These are the words that Susan Harris wrote, and these are the performances that she oversaw as a director.”

Related: ‘The Golden Girls’ almost had a gay bestie. Here’s why he disappeared from the show…

Hollingsworth says he has already had interest from some networks about the show, but he has to still to clear the legal side of things.

“My representatives and I started poking around Disney, asking, ‘How do we make this?’ The concept was so obtuse: ‘Golden Girls,’ fountain of youth, the future. We were just having trouble getting past those lawyer gatekeepers.”

Ultimately, he would love it if streamers Disney+ or Hulu (owned by Disney) picked up the concept.