Good news for fans of Neil Patrick Harris’ show ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled (Photo: Barbara Nitke/Netflix)

Fans of the Neil Patrick Harris show Uncoupled were dismayed to hear last month that Netflix was not commissioning a second season.

However, it appears the comedy-drama has found a new home with Showtime.

Uncoupled was created by Darren Star (Sex In The City, Emily In Paris) and Jeffrey Richman. The first season debuted last summer. It starred Neil Patrick Harris as a 40-something gay man who is dumped by his long-term partner (Tuc Watkins).

Harris’s character, Michael, then had to navigate dealing with the grief of his relationship ending, and dating again on the NYC gay scene.

Deadline reports big changes at Showtime, soon to be renamed ‘Paramount + with Showtime’, led to the good news.

New Showtime boss Chris McCarthy recently outlined three main content streams. One of these is “Metro Cultures” which covers “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and Lena Waithe’s The Chi. Both shows have loyal followings, and Showtime wants more LGBTQ+ content to ensure those viewers stick around for the rest of the year. Uncoupled will fall under this umbrella.

Showtime’s other content streams will cover ‘Complex Characters’ (i.e. Dexter and Yellowjackets), and ‘Powerful Worlds (such as the show Billions).

Although Showtime is picking up Uncoupled, its evolution under parent company Paramount also resulted in several cancellations. It recently axed American Gigolo and Let The Right One In.

Deadline suggests the move to Showtime will see an “edgier and racier” Uncoupled than the Netflix incarnation of the show.