Good news for fans of Neil Patrick Harris’ show ‘Uncoupled’

Fans of the Neil Patrick Harris show Uncoupled were dismayed to hear last month that Netflix was not commissioning a second season.
However, it appears the comedy-drama has found a new home with Showtime.
Uncoupled was created by Darren Star (Sex In The City, Emily In Paris) and Jeffrey Richman. The first season debuted last summer. It starred Neil Patrick Harris as a 40-something gay man who is dumped by his long-term partner (Tuc Watkins).
Harris’s character, Michael, then had to navigate dealing with the grief of his relationship ending, and dating again on the NYC gay scene.
Deadline reports big changes at Showtime, soon to be renamed ‘Paramount + with Showtime’, led to the good news.
New Showtime boss Chris McCarthy recently outlined three main content streams. One of these is “Metro Cultures” which covers “culturally diverse takes” like The L Word and Lena Waithe’s The Chi. Both shows have loyal followings, and Showtime wants more LGBTQ+ content to ensure those viewers stick around for the rest of the year. Uncoupled will fall under this umbrella.
Showtime’s other content streams will cover ‘Complex Characters’ (i.e. Dexter and Yellowjackets), and ‘Powerful Worlds (such as the show Billions).
Although Showtime is picking up Uncoupled, its evolution under parent company Paramount also resulted in several cancellations. It recently axed American Gigolo and Let The Right One In.
Deadline suggests the move to Showtime will see an “edgier and racier” Uncoupled than the Netflix incarnation of the show.
12 Comments
LumpyPillows
Surprised it got saved. I found it a bit whiney. I will watch it though. NPH is good for it.
bachy
I watched the entire first season. Had very high expectations as the show has some major comedy pedigree. I contend they have casting problems: just because the characters are older, it doesn’t mean we don’t want some eye candy! Plus, NPH is not a sympathetic actor, often coming off as smug and entitled. Where were Luke Evans, Jonathan Groff, Cheyenne Jackson, Matt Bomer, Scott Evans, Matt Wilkas, Russell Tovey, Lee Pace, Murray Bartlett, Luke McFarlane, Wilson Cruz, Ricky Martin or Wentworth Miller when they were casting this thing?
Haven’t found myself thinking about it or missing it in the interim.
DBMC
NPH wasn’t the problem. The problem was that all of the characters were unrelatable rich guys who lived in ridiculously large apartments in NYC and that the writers never took the feelings of these men seriously. NPH recovered from the breakup awfully fast and Brooks Ashmanask’s character was never treated seriously.
I think even with the social strata of these men, a partner leaving you in your 50s in a gay world where older gay meant become invisible or only ATM machines could be a really moving story but within one episode he was hooking up with Gille Marini.
Speaking of which, Gille Marini, Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks, Dan Amboyer, Peter Porte, David Gregory… Eye candy wasn’t absent.
LumpyPillows
NPH is a plus for me. I think it was the writing. Hopefully they can fix it.
queerbec
Consider the source: Rich Hollywood producer…..Looks down his nose at poor gays…..assumes everyone else does too.
inbama
It had fans?
Well, I guess David Burtka.
linedrive
I guess I need to give Season 1 another try. I watched the first episode and just never got back to it. I didn’t hate it; I just wasn’t hooked. I probably should quit rewatching Smiley and move on. 🙂
man5996853
I could just pause it on Carlos Cuevas and watch it for hours. I did, genuinely, love the show so that was just an added bonus.
Mark Behar
Not to “yuck anyone’s yum”, but characters were pathetic and not reflective of mature gay men in their 40s or 50s– at least a pride-filled story worth a TV series. Storyline could have tackled mature explorations into any older LGBT persons who are seeking direction after a breakup! THAT would be a worthwhile series!!
LilMesican
I’m happy it’s back. I liked it and had no problem with the rich, New York life.
I’m an older gay man and can relate to the growing pains.
Good to hear there is another season.
Bob M
Totally agree . I enjoyed it too and it made a nice companion piece to And Just Like That…
nm4047
Didn’t realise it was a comedy. Nothing on this show was reflective of the real gay lifestyle on NYC gays. Can’t say I would bother with the show if it gets a lifeline, just wasn’t anything or anyone on the show I found relatable.