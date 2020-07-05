The most Googled queer films in America, broken down by state

An old axiom holds that all politics is local. Apparently the same is true for movies.

Shane Co.–the fabled jeweler who provides the diamonds & gold for hundreds of same-sex weddings–celebrated pride season by delving into their Google Trends to compile some of the most popular LGBTQ movies, broken down by state. The results may surprise.

Who’d have thought that an underground film like The Watermelon Woman would prove the most popular in Tennessee? It delighted us to learn that the awesome comedy Tangerine transfixed the Googlers of Arizona. Or that Larry Kramer‘s The Normal Heart would transfix conservative Alabama?

Have a look at the top searched films, and feel free to take a few as suggested viewing. You really can’t go wrong with any of these jewels and gems!