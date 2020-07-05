The most Googled queer films in America, broken down by state

An old axiom holds that all politics is local. Apparently the same is true for movies.
Shane Co.–the fabled jeweler who provides the diamonds & gold for hundreds of same-sex weddings–celebrated pride season by delving into their Google Trends to compile some of the most popular LGBTQ movies, broken down by state. The results may surprise.
Who’d have thought that an underground film like The Watermelon Woman would prove the most popular in Tennessee? It delighted us to learn that the awesome comedy Tangerine transfixed the Googlers of Arizona. Or that Larry Kramer‘s The Normal Heart would transfix conservative Alabama?
Have a look at the top searched films, and feel free to take a few as suggested viewing. You really can’t go wrong with any of these jewels and gems!
1. Beginners
By far, the most searched title on this list belongs to Beginners, the excellent drama which nabbed Christopher Plummer an Academy Award. The 2010 film casts Plummer as a gay man coming out in his final years and focuses on his son’s (played by Ewan McGregor) efforts to make sense of his new life. The film topped the searched list in 12 states, including Virginia, Washington, Hawaii, and Wisconsin.
Streams on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes & VUDU.
2 Comments
dhmonarch89
keep in mind- many of the lesbian films were searched by str8 guys
Jim
The Australian film “The Sum of Us” is awesome.
It’s decades old and stars a guy named Russell Crowe. Don’t know if his career went anywhere