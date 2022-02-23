mr. hyde

GOP candidate Martin Hyde’s appalling traffic stop leaks and the Internet just can’t with him

By

A speeding ticket is the least of congressional candidate Martin Hyde’s worries after footage of him interacting with a police officer has gone viral.

The British-born, Florida Republican, who is is running to represent the state’s 16th Congressional District in the U.S. House, was pulled over on Valentine’s Day for driving 57 mph in a 40 mph zone while texting on his phone.

Officer Julia Beskin’s body cam captured Hyde’s response.

“Do you know who I am?” Hyde asked Beskin, before threatening to personally call the police chief. “This is going to end your career,” he told her.

In the second part of the video, Hyde asks, “Is it your Russian immigrant status that makes you treat people like this?”

Records show Hyde was ultimately just cited for failing to display proper registration, but we imagine the $116 ticket won’t sting quite as much as the public response.

Here’s what folks are saying:

As Hyde started Trending, some commenters used the opportunity to remind everyone of that other time he behaved horribly.

Back when the businessman was running for City Commission in 2019, he got into an altercation with a group of Puerto Rican teens at a tennis club. Hyde allegedly told the Spanish-speaking teens to quiet down and “go out and cut the grass.”