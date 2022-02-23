GOP candidate Martin Hyde’s appalling traffic stop leaks and the Internet just can’t with him

A speeding ticket is the least of congressional candidate Martin Hyde’s worries after footage of him interacting with a police officer has gone viral.

The British-born, Florida Republican, who is is running to represent the state’s 16th Congressional District in the U.S. House, was pulled over on Valentine’s Day for driving 57 mph in a 40 mph zone while texting on his phone.

Officer Julia Beskin’s body cam captured Hyde’s response.

Michael Flynn and Roger Stone backed congressional candidate not backing the blue in new traffic stop: “I’ll just call your Chief. You know who I am, right? You’re going to do this? Big mistake. You’re making career decisions.” pic.twitter.com/4GUfuKPvN4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 23, 2022

“Do you know who I am?” Hyde asked Beskin, before threatening to personally call the police chief. “This is going to end your career,” he told her.

In the second part of the video, Hyde asks, “Is it your Russian immigrant status that makes you treat people like this?”

Part 2: “I just called your supervisor. Is it your Russian immigrant status that makes you treat people like this?” pic.twitter.com/9mhyFVSVCb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 23, 2022

Records show Hyde was ultimately just cited for failing to display proper registration, but we imagine the $116 ticket won’t sting quite as much as the public response.

Here’s what folks are saying:

You are a disgrace. The nerve of you to pretend to some sort of special privilege based on being a “candidate”. https://t.co/sokZelpNeo — Bernie Gallet 🌊 (@HariCarysGhost) February 23, 2022

Martin Hyde is a giant douche https://t.co/Dh6yHrXWD1 — Rebel Owl (@RebelSnowOwl) February 23, 2022

It’s clear WHY Martin Hyde wants to be in office – for his own personal power plays.

He’s got a strong “I’m above the law, peasant” vibe going! — jk king (@JkFlower60) February 23, 2022

We know EXACTLY who you are now Martin Hyde. — Cynthia Sinclair (@Cynthia45309359) February 23, 2022

Martin Hyde is an a**hole. For a simple traffic ticket he wants to be above the law. It is a way of life for these a**holes. Yes, that officer is a hero. She made a career decision. Give her a raise and a promotion. Play this video to train every cop. Nobody is above the law. https://t.co/P3ETV2sDe4 — T. K. Rengarajan 🇺🇸 (@trengarajan) February 23, 2022

Let’s make Martin Hyde famous. Old man acting like a toddler. https://t.co/1dUowpb9kU — Let Gar (@LetGar4) February 23, 2022

As Hyde started Trending, some commenters used the opportunity to remind everyone of that other time he behaved horribly.

Back when the businessman was running for City Commission in 2019, he got into an altercation with a group of Puerto Rican teens at a tennis club. Hyde allegedly told the Spanish-speaking teens to quiet down and “go out and cut the grass.”