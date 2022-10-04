super embarrassing

GOP candidate Scott Jensen reeeeally doesn’t want you to see this video of him talking about furries

By

Minnesota’s Republican candidate for governor is refusing to comment on a super embarrassing video that shows him warning people about school children peeing in litter boxes after being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats.

Dr. Scott Jensen, a Trump-loving, science-denying, conspiracy theory-peddling former state lawmaker, made the remarks while speaking to supporters at an outdoor event last week, according to a video posted to social media.

“But what about education?” the 67-year-old said. “What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them, because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds. We’ve lost our minds.”

CBS Minnesota reports:

Furries are a subculture that sometimes involves people dressing up as anthropomorphic animal characters and attending conventions.

The unfounded internet rumor has been repeatedly denied by various school officials who have had to continuously dispute the false claims. Republican officials across the country have continued to cite it, most recently in Colorado by the Republican nominee for governor.

The claim reportedly originated from a community member at a local school board meeting last year and has since spread across the internet. They have been repeatedly shot down by fact-checkers from major news outlets as false. The bizarre conspiracy has spread so much that it even has its own dedicated Wikipedia page.

Adding yet another layer of weirdness to Jensen’s vaguely anti-LGBTQ remarks is the fact that his daughter is a lesbian. In 2019, while serving in the state Senate, he even credited her for his decision to support a ban on gay conversion therapy.

Related: WATCH: GOP lawmaker ridiculed over rant about kids dressing up as cats and demanding litter boxes

But apparently all that is out the window now that it’s 2022 and he’s courting the MAGA vote in his longshot bid for governor. Jensen is running against the incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to win reelection. The latest FiveThirtyEight average finds Walz leading Jensen by 10 points.

Since the super embarrassing video started circulating online, Jensen has declined to comment on it, but Twitter sure has a lot to say…

Related: Minnesota governor to ban conversion therapy by executive order