GOP hopeful says she’s running for office after Jesus appeared to her son in closet

A would-be lawmaker, running to be Secretary of State in California, has offered an unusual explanation as to why she wants to enter politics.

Rachel Hamm is standing as a Republican. California’s GOP primary is scheduled for June 2022.

On a recent internet show, she was asked about her decision to run. A clip of the video was shared on Twitter by Hemant Mehta, founder of the Friendly Atheist blog.

California GOP Secretary of State candidate Rachel Hamm said today that she decided to run for office after her son found Jesus inside a closet in their home, and Jesus handed him a scroll telling her to declare her candidacy. pic.twitter.com/LdDLX1j8vS — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 18, 2022

“I’ve been a prophetic dreamer so I had spent a lot of 2019 and 20 having a lot of political dreams that I was in office,” said Hamm. “And because our youngest son Ezekiel is a seer I went and got him and I said, ‘Hey, can you look around and see what you’re seeing?’

“Because I just really, I get a kick out of hearing him describe, you know, what he sees? And then he goes into the closet – which is where I had been when I was praying – and he said, ‘Whoa,’ and his eyes got like, big as saucers.

“And he kind of like started backing away, and then started bending down and he said, ‘You’ve got a really big guy in your closet, and his power is pushing me to the ground,’ and we had never had … he’d never had that reaction ever, to an angel.

“And so I’m like, is he’s for us, not against us, right? ‘He’s full of light, I can’t even see his face.’ And then he said, ‘and he has a scroll in his hand.’

“And so I was like, then he came with a message, what is the message, and the message was a commissioning. So at the very end, I asked him what his name was. ‘What angel is this?’ you know?

“And he said, ‘Immanuel,’ That wasn’t an angel. It wasn’t an angel that was Jesus himself. And so that’s why I’m running for secretary of state.”

Hamm, an evangelical Christian, has been married 25 years and is a mother to four sons (“my highest calling”). On her campaign website, she describes herself as an “author, life coach and influencer.”

Hamm’s campaign promotes former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him (which is not true). Her main election pledges are to introduce voter ID, bring back paper ballots and single-day voting, and eliminate mail-in ballots.

She announced she was running in California earlier this month with an interview on the Steve Bannon podcast, claiming people are wrong to see the state as a Democratic stronghold.

“Actually, it’s very likely Trump won in California and that there’s more fraud in California than all of these other places that we’ve focussed on, like Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, etc.”

Hamm has been endorsed by General Michael Flynn and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Many have reacted with a raised eyebrow to her closet Jesus story.

