GOP Rep. Chip Roy is having a very bad day on Twitter. He has himself to blame.

When discussing current, racially-motivated violence in America, it’s a pretty horrible idea to give the appearance of glorifying historic, racially-motivated violence.

If that sounds too mind-numbingly obvious to require being put down in words, Texas Representative Chip Roy just proved otherwise.

Speaking at a hearing on violence against Asian-Americans which was scheduled before the tragic killing spree in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian, Roy, who has also vowed to fight the Equality Act in court, cited an “old saying” about “justice” that conjured images of lynchings.

“There’s old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,” he said. “You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys.”

The comment was met with immediate condemnation.

George Takei put it into perspective, tweeting: “One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter.”

Others shared similar feelings:

And as one Twitter user noted: “I’m from Texas and I have never said this.”

That’s because the “old Texas saying” is actually a line form a 2003 Toby Keith song.