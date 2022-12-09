GOP nutjob becomes hysterical as she begs fellow lawmakers not to vote for same-sex marriage bill

A Republican lawmaker broke down in tears yesterday while asking fellow Representatives to vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The US House was debating the Respect For Marriage Act. The bill came about after the Supreme Court revoked Roe v. Wade and indicated it might also review same-sex marriage.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler represents Missouri’s 4th congressional district.

“This is yet another step toward the Democrats goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” Hartzler said in her speech.

“This is the Democrats’ priority. Well, Mr. Speaker, I’ll tell you my priority – protect religious liberty, protect people of faith and protect Americans who believe in the true meaning of marriage. I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided, and this dangerous bill,” she said, beginning to sob.

Twitter reacts to Hartzler’s speech

The debate was presided over by Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, who is also Black and gay. He posted a clip of Hartzler’s speech. He suggested the time for such viewpoints had expired.

“As I presided over the debate for the Respect for Marriage Act, I had to remind Republicans like Vicky Hartzler their time for debate expired. For too long, Republicans have tried to stop a full vision of marriage equality in America. Their time has expired.”

As I presided over the debate for the Respect for Marriage Act, I had to remind Republicans like Vicky Hartzler their time for debate expired. For too long, Republicans have tried to stop a full vision of marriage equality in America. Their time has expired. pic.twitter.com/gDNgsbWWXj — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 8, 2022

Hartzler, an evangelical Christian, made a bid this year to join the Senate. However, she lost her Republican primary to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. She will leave Congress in January.

Many LGBTQ advocates are happy to see her go.

If I could pick any possible way for Vicky Hartzler’s career to end it would literally be this way; in tears as she helplessly watches the House codify gay and interracial marriage rights. https://t.co/X8LE3BvcUU — Stephen Webber (@s_webber) December 8, 2022

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) is hyysterically crying over the fact that folks like me and The Wife are married. Hartzler wants you to think it’s something to cry over instead of something to celebrate.pic.twitter.com/HVOWxJqlRK — Victoria Brownworth #NotLeavingThisBirdApp (@VABVOX) December 9, 2022

The bill passed by 258-169 votes. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all 219 Democrats in voting for it. The legislation first passed the House in July.

When it reached the Senate, amendments were added which required it to be sent back to the House a second time. Having already passed the Senate, it heads now to President Biden for signing.

Biden celebrated the legislation’s passage.

In the wake of Dobbs, Congress has restored a measure of security to marriages and families by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. We’re one step closer on our journey to build a more perfect union. We’ll never stop fighting for equality for LGBTQI+ folks and all Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Pelosi celebrates passing of same-sex marriage protections

Someone else moved by yesterday’s debate in the House was speaker Nancy Pelosi. She was visibly overjoyed when the bill passed.