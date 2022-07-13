GOP Rep. David Schweikert’s desperate ad calling opponent gay blows up right in his face

We’re not sure which is a worse look for a politician–inventing baseless rumors about your opponent’s sexuality, or arguing that anyone who isn’t straight is unfit for public office. They’re both repugnant.
But the moves are both favorites in Arizona state Rep. David Schweikert’s playbook, only this time they seem to be backfiring.
The six-term Republican Congress member and his campaign allies were sued this week by a man featured in their ads implying Schweikert’s primary opponent, Elijah Norton, is gay and therefore unqualified.
Leslie Hammon was more than a bit surprised when a photo of him and Norton popped up in a mailer Schweikert sent out to voters. The image shows Norton and Hammon arm-in-arm, looking into the camera. It’s captioned: “Elijah Norton Isn’t Being Straight With You”. Schweikert’s team is using the same ad online.
The same photo was used on lawn signs with the caption “Elijah Norton unit for Congress”:
He’s unfit for congress because he posed for a photo with a guy? Conservative on conservative violence here with David Schweikert paying for weird ads attacking a primary challenger. pic.twitter.com/JSkzme4WS4
— Jort-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) July 5, 2022
Hammon said in legal papers he never gave permission for the use of the image, and that he’s never had any sort of relationship with Norton beyond a casual friendship. The photo was taken outside of a bar in 2018.
The desperate attack isn’t even the first of its kind for Schweikert.
“It’s election season, so of course shady Schweikert is making up lies about his opponent. Schweikert traded in sexually fabricated innuendo 10 years ago when he ran against Ben Quayle so of course he’s dusting off his old playbook,” said Brian Seitchik, Norton’s campaign spokesman.
During Schweikert’s last competitive primary in 2012, his campaign sent a similar mailer featuring a picture of Quayle with the caption “He goes both ways.”
It will come as no great surprise that Schweikert also opposes same-sex marriage.
Here’s hoping Arizona voters come to the realization that the candidate who’s really unfit for office is him, though we can’t imagine Norton would be much of an ally either.
19 Comments
GrizzleyMichael
He looks unfit for congress because he looks gay
dale hankins
he doesn’t look gay, sadly, with that stupid smile plastered on his face, he looks like some who needs to be committed.
[email protected]
Sadly, as Hitler observed in Mein Kampff, the bigger the lie the more people believe it.
Mack
Well obviously Donald followed that.
Ken A.
OH, I get it. The old guy is threatened by a much much younger good looking guy. He’s also of the same party. I don’t get it, why would people vote for someone who mud slings in order to win and not what he has done for his district? Well in any case, I hope the much much younger guy wins
chasgoose
I hope neither wins.
Redmon17
I’ve abhorred “dirty tricks” in politics since the days of the Willie Horton ads. But… taking a knife to a gun fight is no way to win against GOP scumbags. It’s hard for me to believe that digging around in Schweikert’s past wouldn’t turn up something juicy. Time to get busy out there in AZ.
[email protected]
Which men are generally most preoccupied with other men’s sexuality?
SDR94103
he looks like that creepy character on Lord of the Rings.
Dijonaise
Many people, and I mean important, smart people, are saying this cretin Schwigurt sux dix under the bathroom stall at the airport. I don’t know, all I know is that tremendous people are saying it. (Said in Drumpf’s voice)
fur_hunter
So……. What did you expect from a LYING, S CU MBAG, A.S.S. hole, F UC KING intolerant, bigoted republikkkan politician???? Are you surprised? If you are, you are a MORON. republiKKKans are nothing more than F UC KING Pieces of S HIT interested only in their own power and pocketbooks. Also, their big corporate donors. They ALL can go EAT S HIT and D. IE!
xanadude
I’m surprised he’d want photos of two men together put up all over the place! Might make people go gay! LOL
scotty
Washington, DC Office
304 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-2190
Fax: (202) 225-0096
Scottsdale Office
14500 N. Northsight Blvd.
Ste. 221
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Phone: (480) 946-2411
Fax: (480) 946-2446
fur_hunter
REALLY????…. You’re kidding? Those are his of fices and ph one numbers???…… YeeeHaw!!! I hope and pray his ph one line is in und ated with pho ne calls……. Scotty……. Thank you VERY MUCH!!!! We need more folks like you who go that extra mile……. I know you can’t see me but I’m doing the Snoopy Happy Dance and that ain’t easy for a 77-year-old guy. EHHEHEHEHEHEH…… You take care and stay well. (had to put spaces as the first time I po sted this, it got ban ned.)
bachy
Republicans have always relied on votes from morons, bigots, the outdated and the uneducated.
The upshot? The rest of us are forced to live in the ugly, stunted world they are so desperate to impose on the American population.
Joshooeerr
It’s a measure of how backward politics is in the US that this kind of campaign could still happen. In most other western democracies, from Europe to Australia, there’d be no electoral advantage in labelling someone gay. Moreover, there’s oversight of election advertising to ensure that candidates do not peddle outright lies – with penalties for offenders. You guys really need to catch up.
Mario
Schweikert will win anyway because he represents a very conservative congressional district.
chasgoose
Well its a primary so they are both Republican.
Kangol2
Schweikert comes off like a total closet case! He probably wants Ben Quayle or this other Republican to bang him out and not respect him the morning after!