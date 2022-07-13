GOP Rep. David Schweikert’s desperate ad calling opponent gay blows up right in his face

We’re not sure which is a worse look for a politician–inventing baseless rumors about your opponent’s sexuality, or arguing that anyone who isn’t straight is unfit for public office. They’re both repugnant.

But the moves are both favorites in Arizona state Rep. David Schweikert’s playbook, only this time they seem to be backfiring.

The six-term Republican Congress member and his campaign allies were sued this week by a man featured in their ads implying Schweikert’s primary opponent, Elijah Norton, is gay and therefore unqualified.

Leslie Hammon was more than a bit surprised when a photo of him and Norton popped up in a mailer Schweikert sent out to voters. The image shows Norton and Hammon arm-in-arm, looking into the camera. It’s captioned: “Elijah Norton Isn’t Being Straight With You”. Schweikert’s team is using the same ad online.

The same photo was used on lawn signs with the caption “Elijah Norton unit for Congress”:

He’s unfit for congress because he posed for a photo with a guy? Conservative on conservative violence here with David Schweikert paying for weird ads attacking a primary challenger. pic.twitter.com/JSkzme4WS4 — Jort-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) July 5, 2022

Hammon said in legal papers he never gave permission for the use of the image, and that he’s never had any sort of relationship with Norton beyond a casual friendship. The photo was taken outside of a bar in 2018.

The desperate attack isn’t even the first of its kind for Schweikert.

“It’s election season, so of course shady Schweikert is making up lies about his opponent. Schweikert traded in sexually fabricated innuendo 10 years ago when he ran against Ben Quayle so of course he’s dusting off his old playbook,” said Brian Seitchik, Norton’s campaign spokesman.

During Schweikert’s last competitive primary in 2012, his campaign sent a similar mailer featuring a picture of Quayle with the caption “He goes both ways.”

It will come as no great surprise that Schweikert also opposes same-sex marriage.

Here’s hoping Arizona voters come to the realization that the candidate who’s really unfit for office is him, though we can’t imagine Norton would be much of an ally either.

