GOP Senator Roy Blunt denies Biden’s victory & CNN’s Dana Bash looks totally irked

“The president-elect will be the president-elect when the electors vote for him.”

Those are the words of Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

He gave the comments to CNN’s Dana Bash, who despite doing her best at staying neutral, clearly looked disappointed. She’s not alone.

Politico made a curious comparison, however, to a 2016 statement Blunt released the day after the election in which he congratulated Donald Trump on beating Hillary Clinton, calling Trump the “president-elect.”

Watch: