Gospel singer, Kim Burrell picked up the prestigious Aretha Franklin Award at the Stellar Music Awards in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The 51-year-old surprised many in the audience by using the opportunity to say she wished to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community.

Burrell is also a pastor. In 2017, she made headlines with a sermon she delivered at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, during which said anyone who engages in homosexual acts is “perverted” and has been deceived by the “homosexual spirit.”

She went on to warn those in attendance that those who “play with” homosexual sin would “die from it.”

Awkwardly, the sermon came a few days before Burrell was due to perform on The Ellen Degeneres Show. That invitation was quickly rescinded. Burrell also had her radio show canceled. It also came after she was a guest vocalist on the Frank Ocean album, Blonde, on the track “Godspeed”.

Talking to the media at the time, Burrell said her words had been “misrepresented.” However, she didn’t regret them and doubled down.

“To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God.”

“Let’s give them a great big round of applause”

At the Stellar Awards on Saturday night, the singer said, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ community. Let’s give them a great big round of applause. We want them to have strength and to sincerely know that we must all do the work to embrace all of God’s people and show forth His love to everyone.”

“I hope that this award and this moment can be the beginning of a bridge-building and listening to each other as we follow peace with all man and develop the character of God, which requires seeing God.”

The Stellar Awards will air on the Stellar Network on August 3rd at 8PM ET.